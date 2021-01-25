HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian open District 2-6A play

The Permian and Odessa High soccer teams open District 2-6A play tonight.
The Bronchos will host Midland High at 5:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium, while the Panthers will face Abilene High at 5:30 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.
The Lady Bronchos also host Midland High, at 7:30 p.m., at Ratliff Stadium, with the Lady Panthers taking the pitch against Abilene High at 7:30 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.