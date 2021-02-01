HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian face off in early district tests

Odessa High and Permian soccer teams meet for the first time this season Tuesday. The boys match will get started at 5:30 p.m. followed by the girls at 7:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers (5-4-1 overall, 1-1-0 District 2-6A) will look to win their second straight match after defeating Wolfforth Frenship Friday while the Bronchos (2-3-2, 0-2-0) search for their first district victory after falling 2-0 to San Angelo Central Friday.

The Lady Bronchos (5-2-2, 0-1-1) are also looking for their first district victory a draw and a loss. The Lady Panthers (5-0-2, 1-0-1) hope to maintain their undefeated record.