HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High in wait-and-see mode for playoffs after loss to Wolfforth Frenship

The Odessa High boys soccer team had a chance to clinch a postseason berth with a win or draw in its regular-season finale.

Things looked promising at halftime but did not stay that way for the Bronchos.

A pair of second half goals by Wolfforth Frenship’s Jon Olivarez proved to be the difference as the Tigers rallied to stun the Bronchos 2-1 in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The loss for Odessa High (4-5-8 overall, 2-3-6 district) means that it no longer controls its own destiny.

The Bronchos must wait and see what happens next Tuesday when Permian faces Midland Lee. If Permian finishes with a loss or draw, Odessa High clinches the final playoff spot.

A Panthers victory means the Bronchos season is over.

“We had control of that game,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “We had the lead and just made a few mistakes and that ended up costing us the game.”

The Bronchos had the upper hand early and had a good look off a corner kick that went off the crossbar in the opening minute of the game. The Tigers had a couple of good looks but were also unable to convert.

The deadlock was broken in the 33rd minute when Odessa High’s Sergio Hernandez took advantage of a Frenship defensive miscue to get the Bronchos on the board with a 1-0 lead they took into halftime.

The Tigers started pressing forward in the second half and were rewarded in the 51st minute when Olivarez scored on a breakaway to tie the game at 1-1.

The go-ahead goal came less than 10 minutes later when Olivarez scored off a 25-yard free kick that found the upper corner of the net.

Frenship head coach Scott Smith spoke highly of how Olivarez and senior forward Adam Aboohamidi led the attack for the Tigers (7-5-5, 5-2-4) in the second half.

“Jon is pressing, turning, driving and shooting and pinging in free kicks and it’s just so impressive,” Smith said. “Adam is so dynamic and fast that he draws players in.

“I’m very pleased with the second-half reaction and I’m proud of them for sure. Jon, Adam and the team have not given up and played a little bit quicker and sharper.”

Odessa High had one final chance with less than two minutes remaining on a direct free kick in the box after Wolfforth Frenship was called for delay of game. That shot went high and the Bronchos will spend the next week wondering.

