HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High finishes with draw against Wolfforth Frenship

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High boys soccer team earned another point in the District 2-6A standings with a 2-2 draw against Wolfforth Frenship Monday. The game had been postponed from last week due to winter weather affecting the entire state.
Kobe Ross and Sergio Hernandez each scored goals for the Bronchos (3-4-4 overall, 1-3-2 district). The Tigers moved to 3-5-3, 1-2-2.
Odessa High returns home to host San Angelo Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.