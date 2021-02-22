  • February 22, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High finishes with draw against Wolfforth Frenship

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High finishes with draw against Wolfforth Frenship

Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 8:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High finishes with draw against Wolfforth Frenship OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High boys soccer team earned another point in the District 2-6A standings with a 2-2 draw against Wolfforth Frenship Monday. The game had been postponed from last week due to winter weather affecting the entire state.

Kobe Ross and Sergio Hernandez each scored goals for the Bronchos (3-4-4 overall, 1-3-2 district). The Tigers moved to 3-5-3, 1-2-2.

Odessa High returns home to host San Angelo Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

