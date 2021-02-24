  • February 24, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Late goal forces Odessa High draw with San Angelo Central - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Late goal forces Odessa High draw with San Angelo Central

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 12:10 am

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Late goal forces Odessa High draw with San Angelo Central By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa High soccer team appeared on its way to getting two crucial points in the District 2-6A standings in its matchup with San Angelo Central.

The Bobcats spoiled that idea late in the game.

Dylan Caudle scored a goal for Central with 3:50 to go in the second half that ultimately resulted in a 2-2 draw in Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

It was the second straight game that Odessa High finished in a draw following its game at Wolfforth Frenship Monday night.

The closing minutes also proved to be a repeat as well from that game, leaving head coach Eliseo Ortiz saying that the Bronchos missed a chance.

“I think we’re just trying to figure it out,” Oritz said. “It’s more than just X’s and O’s, it’s something that we got to find that courage and work through the nerves and just have to find a way to close the game.

“The boys are doing the work and putting the goals in. We just need to stop wasting opportunities and just miss a chance to get two points.”

Both teams had good chances to score in the first half, including three Bronchos’ chances coming on corner kicks. Neither side was able to convert as the first 40 minutes finish scoreless.

Things opened up in the second half and it was Odessa High getting on the board first as Sergio Hernandez scored just past the 50-minute mark of the game.

Central wasted little time to respond as Sebastian Espinoza finished off the equalizer off a free kick for the Bobcats.

The Bronchos regained the lead with 10 minutes to go in regulation when Kobe Ross weaved his way through the defense to put Odessa High back ahead.

The Bronchos then tried to shut things down defensively but Caudle was able to work his way through the box with some strong footwork and deliver the leveling goal to salvage a point for the Bobcats.

Central earned three points in two games in the Permian Basin following Monday night’s victory at Midland Lee.

“They showed a lot of heart and determination in the second half,” San Angelo Central head coach Tony Vu said. “After being down twice and fighting back to tie the game, that shows a lot of heart and character on their part. I’m just proud of them for fighting and continuing to play the entire 80 minutes.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 12:10 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: SW at 7mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 78°/Low 42°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 43°/Low 31°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 43°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]