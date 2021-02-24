HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Late goal forces Odessa High draw with San Angelo Central

The Odessa High soccer team appeared on its way to getting two crucial points in the District 2-6A standings in its matchup with San Angelo Central.

The Bobcats spoiled that idea late in the game.

Dylan Caudle scored a goal for Central with 3:50 to go in the second half that ultimately resulted in a 2-2 draw in Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

It was the second straight game that Odessa High finished in a draw following its game at Wolfforth Frenship Monday night.

The closing minutes also proved to be a repeat as well from that game, leaving head coach Eliseo Ortiz saying that the Bronchos missed a chance.

“I think we’re just trying to figure it out,” Oritz said. “It’s more than just X’s and O’s, it’s something that we got to find that courage and work through the nerves and just have to find a way to close the game.

“The boys are doing the work and putting the goals in. We just need to stop wasting opportunities and just miss a chance to get two points.”

Both teams had good chances to score in the first half, including three Bronchos’ chances coming on corner kicks. Neither side was able to convert as the first 40 minutes finish scoreless.

Things opened up in the second half and it was Odessa High getting on the board first as Sergio Hernandez scored just past the 50-minute mark of the game.

Central wasted little time to respond as Sebastian Espinoza finished off the equalizer off a free kick for the Bobcats.

The Bronchos regained the lead with 10 minutes to go in regulation when Kobe Ross weaved his way through the defense to put Odessa High back ahead.

The Bronchos then tried to shut things down defensively but Caudle was able to work his way through the box with some strong footwork and deliver the leveling goal to salvage a point for the Bobcats.

Central earned three points in two games in the Permian Basin following Monday night’s victory at Midland Lee.

“They showed a lot of heart and determination in the second half,” San Angelo Central head coach Tony Vu said. “After being down twice and fighting back to tie the game, that shows a lot of heart and character on their part. I’m just proud of them for fighting and continuing to play the entire 80 minutes.”