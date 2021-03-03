  • March 3, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Last-second goal forces draw between Odessa High and Midland Lee

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Last-second goal forces draw between Odessa High and Midland Lee

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 10:30 pm

The Odessa High boys soccer team finished with a draw for a fifth straight game, this time with a 1-1 result against Midland Lee Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Bronchos (3-4-8 overall, 1-3-6 District 2-6A) took the lead with a goal from Kobe Ross but the Rebels (5-6-4, 2-5-2) were able to get the equalizer with just seven seconds remaining off of a set piece.

The result still leaves Odessa High just one point back of Permian for the fourth playoff spot with two games remaining in the regular season.

Odessa High travels on the road to face Abilene High Friday at Shotwell Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

