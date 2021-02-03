HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos rally past Panthers for first district win

Things did not start according to plan for the Odessa High boys soccer team against rival Permian. When the final whistle sounded, however, the result was what the Bronchos had hoped for.

Mark Diaz’s goal in the second half proved to be the difference and Odessa High erased an early deficit to pull out a 2-1 victory in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The victory gave the Bronchos (3-3-2 overall, 1-2-0 district) their first district win of the season.

“I think I saw a different fight from our guys,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “I thought the guys gave a lot of effort.

“I saw a lot of guys that were spent towards the end of the game but they were able to just keep going and make the best of it. We were just able to find a way.”

Finding that way took some time as Permian (5-5-1, 1-2-0) took control early by pushing forward with a number of chances. The first strike for the Panthers came in the 11th minute as Adrian Martinez scored on a deflection after a Permian free kick bounced off the crossbar to make it 1-0.

Despite the early deficit, the Bronchos managed to respond.

After multiple chances to get on the scoreboard midway through the half went wide, Odessa High got its equalizer with less than five minutes left in the half with a Hernan Hernandez goal to make it 1-1 at the break.

The Bronchos got the go-ahead goal in the 51st minute as Diaz headed the ball in off a pass by Kobe Ross.

Permian had a number of chances to level the game as the clock wound down, including a pair of shots that went wide within the final ten minutes.

Combine that with saves by Odessa High goalkeeper Bryan Ortiz and the Panthers were unable to find that second goal and potentially take a point back in the district standings.

For Permian head coach Luis Carmona, the defeat represented a missed chance for his team.

“After the first goal, I think we relaxed a little bit,” Carmona said. “Odessa High started taking control of the game and getting breakaways and we just started defending and not attacking or possessing.

“Give credit to them because they fought all the way through. We just have to learn to finish.”

