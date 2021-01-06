HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos open season with road victory

ABILENE The Odessa High boys soccer team got off to a good start to begin the 2021 season as the Bronchos defeated Abilene Cooper 3-0 Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium.
Mark Diaz scored twice to lead the way for Odessa High, while Camilo Nicolas also scored.
Odessa High travels to Woodrow for a pair of matches Saturday against Amarillo Caprock at noon followed by host Lubbock-Cooper at 3 p.m.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.