  • January 6, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos open season with road victory - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos open season with road victory

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 6:29 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos open season with road victory OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ABILENE The Odessa High boys soccer team got off to a good start to begin the 2021 season as the Bronchos defeated Abilene Cooper 3-0 Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium.

Mark Diaz scored twice to lead the way for Odessa High, while Camilo Nicolas also scored.

Odessa High travels to Woodrow for a pair of matches Saturday against Amarillo Caprock at noon followed by host Lubbock-Cooper at 3 p.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 6:29 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
41°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: NW at 8mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 56°/Low 29°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 27°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 29°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 53°/Low 31°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]