  • February 6, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos finish in scoreless draw against Rebels

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 10:00 pm

MIDLAND The Odessa High boys soccer team earned another point in the District 2-6A standings after finishing in a scoreless draw Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.

It is the second straight game that the Bronchos (3-3-3 overall, 1-2-1 District 2-6A) had earned a point after their 2-1 victory over Permian Tuesday. The Rebels (4-2-3, 1-1-1) are also tied in the standings with three points.

Odessa High returns to action against Abilene High at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

