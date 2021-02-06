HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos finish in scoreless draw against Rebels

MIDLAND The Odessa High boys soccer team earned another point in the District 2-6A standings after finishing in a scoreless draw Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.
It is the second straight game that the Bronchos (3-3-3 overall, 1-2-1 District 2-6A) had earned a point after their 2-1 victory over Permian Tuesday. The Rebels (4-2-3, 1-1-1) are also tied in the standings with three points.
Odessa High returns to action against Abilene High at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.
