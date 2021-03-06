  • March 6, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos earn key victory to move back into potential playoff spot

ABILENE The Odessa High boys soccer team earned a key victory in District 2-6A play, defeating Abilene High 4-1 Friday at Shotwell Stadium.

Kobe Ross and Sergio Hernandez each scored two goals to lead the Bronchos (4-4-8 overall, 2-3-6 district) in the win. Odessa High also recorded its first win after finishing with five straight draws.

The victory also moved the Bronchos back into fourth place with one game left in the regular season. Odessa High can clinch a playoff spot if it defeats Wolfforth Fresnhip Tuesday.

Abilene High falls to 8-9-1, 3-7-0 on the season.

