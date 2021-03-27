HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: Odessa High's Brooks wins state title, Bronchos finish second as team

Odessa High’s Gary Brooks set a new state record to help clinch a state title at the state powerlifting Saturday at the Taylor County Expo Center.

Brooks won the 242-pound weight class with an 1,815-pound total between the squat, bench press and deadlift. He started off with an 815-pound squat, which is the best state mark for his weight class.

Isaac Estrada (132) finished second place with 1,290 pounds and Emilio Dominguez (super heavyweight) was sixth at 1,645 pounds as the Bronchos finished in second place in the Division I team standings behind Kyle Lehman. Midland Lee’s Leo Uresti (181) also finished second in his weight class.

In the Division II meet, Andrews’ Ivan Zamora (132) finished third with a 1,170-pound total while Cristian Orona (123) of Monahans finished fourth. Kermit’s Mikial Burrola (242) was ninth.

Wink’s Jalen Ramirez also finished seventh in the super heavyweight class of the Division III meet.