HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: State championship berths on the line for gymnasts

Permian Fieldhouse
Friday
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. San Angelo Central, 117.85; 2. El Paso Bel Air, 114.90; 3. Permian, 107.05; 4. El Paso Eastwood, 106.20; 5. Odessa High, 99.80; 6. Abilene High, 87.40; 7. Abilene Cooper, 87.00.
All-around: Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 39.55; 2. Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 39.25; 3. Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 39.15; 4. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 38.80; 5. Caroline Steele, San Angelo Central, 38.60; 6. Elena Torres, El Paso Bel Air, 38.05. Others: 8. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 36.80; 9. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 35.80; 11. Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 34.65; 12. (tie) Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 34.60; 18. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 33.10; 21. Phoenix Cherry, Odessa High, 30.25; 24. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa high, 23.75; 30. Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 17.05; 31. Daniella Jimenez, Permian, 15.70; 32. Kayla Cano, Permian, 15.30; 33. Kattie Roberts, Odessa High, 14.65; 35. (tie) Maxine Flores, Odessa High, 12.770; 46. Dayleen Bustamante, Odessa High, 5.6; 48. Dylan Navarro, Odessa High, 5.30.
Vault: 1. Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 9.95; 2. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.90; 3. Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 9.80; 4. (tie) Ella Burnes, San Angelo Central, 9.7; Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 9.70; and Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.70. Others: 14. Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 9.25; 16. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 9.15; 17. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 9.10; 22. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.80; 23. Phoenix Cherry, Odessa High, 8.70; 26. Kattie Roberts, Odessa High, 8.30; 27. (tie) Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 8.20; 32. (tie) Daniella Jimenez, Permian, 7.00; 35. Maxine Flores, Odessa High, 6.50.
Uneven bars: 1. (tie) Caroline Steele, San Angelo Central, 9.80; Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 9.80; and Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.80; 4. (tie) Haley Ditmore, San Angelo Central, 9.75; and Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 9.75; 6. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 9.70; Others: 11. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.05; 12. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 8.60; 13. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.45; 20. Kayla Cano, Permian, 7.50; 21. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 7.30; 24. Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 6.75; 28. Phoenix Cherry, Odessa High, 5.70.
Balance beam: 1. (tie) Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 9.90; and Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 9.90; 3. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.85; 4. (tie) Hayle Wardlaw, San Angelo Central, 9.75; and Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 9.75; 6. Elena Torres, El Paso Bel Air, 9.65. Others: 11. (tie) Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.85; 13. (tie) Daniella Jimenez, Permian, 8.70; and Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 8.70; 15. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 8.65; 18. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 8.50; 21. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.30; 22. Phoenix Cherry, Odessa High, 8.20; 23. (tie) Kayla Cano, Permian, 7.80; and Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 7.80; 26. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 7.70; 31. Maxine Flores, Odessa High, 6.20; 26. Dylan Navarro, Odessa High, 5.30.
Floor exercise: Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 10.00; 2. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 9.75; 3. Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 9.70; 4. (tie) Carolind Steele, San Angelo Central, 9.65; and McKinley Nile, San Angelo Central, 9.65; 6. (tie) Tzetzaith Rivero, El Paso Bel Air, 9.60; and Jady Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 9.60. Others: 10. Isabella Fanuci, Permian, 9.40; 11. (tie) Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 9.35; and Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 9.35; 13. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 9.05; 14. (tie) Ashley Kelly, Permian, 9.00; 23. Phoenix Cherry, Odessa High, 7.65; 26. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 7.05; 29. Kattie Roberts, Odessa High, 6.35; 32. Dayleen Bustamante, Odessa High, 5.60.
———
BOYS
Team scores: 1. San Angelo Central, 168.70; 2. Odessa High, 166.30; 3. Abilene Cooper, 159.80; 4. Permian, 159.00; 5. Abilene High, 143.80; 6. El Paso Eastwood, 112.60; 7. El Paso Hanks, 91.30; 8. El Paso Bel Air, 81.20; 9. Lubbock High, 40.40.
All-around: 1. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 57.90; 2. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 56.90; 3. Aaron Sumangil, Abilene Cooper, 55.20; 4. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 54.50; 5. Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 54.20; 6. Zachary Cordle, Permian, 52.20. Others: 7. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 51.70; 21. Isaac Estrada, Odessa High, 35.10; 22. Quatre Haskins, Permian, 34.70; 25. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 27.60; 26. (tie) Wesley Brown, Permian, 26.90; 28. Joseph Kilgore, Permian, 25.80; 36. Xiem Borland, Permian, 17.70; 37. Jesse Hernandez, Odessa High, 17.60; 38. Gordon Garica, Odessa High, 17.50; 39. Aaron Porter, Permian, 17.10; 40. Damian Ortiz, Odessa High, 16.70; 42. Eduardo Mendez, Permian, 9; 43. Joshua Rodriguez, Permian, 8.90; 45. Peyton Ozuna, Permian, 7.70; 46. Aaron Ramirez, Odessa High, 7.30; 47. Jared Gonzalez, Permian, 6.70.
Floor exercise: 1. (tie) Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 9.60; Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.60; and Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.60; 4. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 9.50; 5. Nicolas Hastings, San Angelo Central, 9.30; 6. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9.10. Others: 7. (tie) Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9; 10. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 8.80; 13. Xiem Borland, Permian, 8.40; 14. (tie) Jesse Hernandez, Odessa High, 8.30; 17. (tie) Zachary Cordle, Permian, 8.10; Aaron Porter, Permian, 8.10; and Damian Ortiz, Odessa High, 8.10; 27. Aaron Ramirez, Odessa High, 7.30.
Pommel horse: 1. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.80; and Hunter Walker, San Angelo Central, 9.80; 3. Aaron Sumangil, Abilene Cooper, 9.40; 4. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9; 5. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 8.90; 6. Isaac Estrada, Odessa High, 8.70. Others: 7. (tie) Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 8.50; 9. (tie) Joseph Kilgore, Permian, 8.30; 11. (tie) Zachary Cordle, Permian, 8.20; 13. Quatre Haskins, Permian, 8.10; 15. Peyton Ozuna, Permian, 7.70; 16. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 7.60; 18. Jared Gonzalez, Permian, 6.70; 30. (tie) Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 5.
Rings: 1. Robert Schut, San Angelo Central, 9.80; 2. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 9.70; 3. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.60; 4. Aaron Sumangil, Abilene Cooper, 9.50; 5. (tie) Ian Hamby, San Angelo Central, 9.40; Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 9.40; and Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9.40. Others: 8. Joseph Kilgore, Permian, 9.30; 9. Isaac Estrada, Odessa High, 9.10; 10. (tie) Wesley Brown, Permian, 9; Quatre Haskins, Permian, 9; 13. (tie) Joshua Rodriguez, Permian, 8.90; 15. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 8.80; 20. (tie) Zachary Cordle, Permian, 8.50; 26. (tie) Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 8.
Vault: 1. Fernando Cordero, El Paso Bel Air, 0.60; 2. (tie) Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 9.50; Anthony Luera, Abilene High, 9.50; 4. (tie) Zachary Cordle, Permian, 9.40; Nicolas Hastings, San Angelo Central, 9.40; Ian Hamby, San Angelo Central, 9.40; Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper, 9.40; Quatre Haskins, Permian, 9.40; Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9.40; and Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.40. Others: 11. (tie) Jesse Hernandez, Odessa High, 9.30; and Xiem Borland, Permian, 9.30; 15. (tie) Sincere Galindo, Permian, 9.20; 19. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.10; 22. (tie) Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9; and Aaron Porter, Permian, 9; 26. (tie) Isaac Estrada, Odessa High, 8.80; 31. (tie) Wesley Brown, Permian, 8.60; and Damian Ortiz, Odessa High, 8.60.
Parallel bars: 1. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 9.80; 2. (tie) Seth Regaldo, Odessa High, 9.60; and Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9.60; 4. Wesley Brown, Permian, 9.30; 5. Evan Banks, Abilene Cooper, 9.10; 6. (tie) Hunter Walker, San Angelo Central, 9; and Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 9. Others: 8. Zachary Cordle, Permian, 8.80; 11. (tie) Isaac Estrada, 8.50; 13. (tie) Joseph Kilgore, Permian, 8.20; and Quatre Haskins, Permian, 8.20; 15. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 8.10; 28. Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 4.50.
High bar: 1. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.90; and Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 9.90; 3. Aaron Sumangil, Abilene Cooper, 9.60; 4. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9.50; 5. Hunter Walker, San Angelo Central, 9.30; 6. (tie) Nicolas Hastings, San Angelo Central, 9.20; Ian Hamby, San Angelo Central, 9.20; Sincere Galindo, Permian, 9.20; and Zachary Cordle, Permian, 9.20. Others: 10. (tie) Eduardo Mendez, Permian, 9; 13. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.90; 15. (tie) Vinny Flores, 8.70.