  • April 9, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: State championship berths on the line for gymnasts

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: State championship berths on the line for gymnasts

Region III Championships

Permian Fieldhouse

Friday

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. San Angelo Central, 117.85; 2. El Paso Bel Air, 114.90; 3. Permian, 107.05; 4. El Paso Eastwood, 106.20; 5. Odessa High, 99.80; 6. Abilene High, 87.40; 7. Abilene Cooper, 87.00.

All-around: Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 39.55; 2. Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 39.25; 3. Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 39.15; 4. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 38.80; 5. Caroline Steele, San Angelo Central, 38.60; 6. Elena Torres, El Paso Bel Air, 38.05. Others: 8. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 36.80; 9. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 35.80; 11. Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 34.65; 12. (tie) Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 34.60; 18. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 33.10; 21. Phoenix Cherry, Odessa High, 30.25; 24. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa high, 23.75; 30. Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 17.05; 31. Daniella Jimenez, Permian, 15.70; 32. Kayla Cano, Permian, 15.30; 33. Kattie Roberts, Odessa High, 14.65; 35. (tie) Maxine Flores, Odessa High, 12.770; 46. Dayleen Bustamante, Odessa High, 5.6; 48. Dylan Navarro, Odessa High, 5.30.

Vault: 1. Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 9.95; 2. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.90; 3. Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 9.80; 4. (tie) Ella Burnes, San Angelo Central, 9.7; Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 9.70; and Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.70. Others: 14. Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 9.25; 16. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 9.15; 17. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 9.10; 22. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.80; 23. Phoenix Cherry, Odessa High, 8.70; 26. Kattie Roberts, Odessa High, 8.30; 27. (tie) Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 8.20; 32. (tie) Daniella Jimenez, Permian, 7.00; 35. Maxine Flores, Odessa High, 6.50.

Uneven bars: 1. (tie) Caroline Steele, San Angelo Central, 9.80; Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 9.80; and Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.80; 4. (tie) Haley Ditmore, San Angelo Central, 9.75; and Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 9.75; 6. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 9.70; Others: 11. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.05; 12. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 8.60; 13. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.45; 20. Kayla Cano, Permian, 7.50; 21. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 7.30; 24. Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 6.75; 28. Phoenix Cherry, Odessa High, 5.70.

Balance beam: 1. (tie) Jadyn Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 9.90; and Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 9.90; 3. Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 9.85; 4. (tie) Hayle Wardlaw, San Angelo Central, 9.75; and Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 9.75; 6. Elena Torres, El Paso Bel Air, 9.65. Others: 11. (tie) Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.85; 13. (tie) Daniella Jimenez, Permian, 8.70; and Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 8.70; 15. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 8.65; 18. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 8.50; 21. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.30; 22. Phoenix Cherry, Odessa High, 8.20; 23. (tie) Kayla Cano, Permian, 7.80; and Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 7.80; 26. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 7.70; 31. Maxine Flores, Odessa High, 6.20; 26. Dylan Navarro, Odessa High, 5.30.

Floor exercise: Madison Vogel, San Angelo Central, 10.00; 2. Hailey Smith, San Angelo Central, 9.75; 3. Amanda Martinez, El Paso Bel Air, 9.70; 4. (tie) Carolind Steele, San Angelo Central, 9.65; and McKinley Nile, San Angelo Central, 9.65; 6. (tie) Tzetzaith Rivero, El Paso Bel Air, 9.60; and Jady Sawyer, San Angelo Central, 9.60. Others: 10. Isabella Fanuci, Permian, 9.40; 11. (tie) Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 9.35; and Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 9.35; 13. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 9.05; 14. (tie) Ashley Kelly, Permian, 9.00; 23. Phoenix Cherry, Odessa High, 7.65; 26. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 7.05; 29. Kattie Roberts, Odessa High, 6.35; 32. Dayleen Bustamante, Odessa High, 5.60.

———

BOYS

Team scores: 1. San Angelo Central, 168.70; 2. Odessa High, 166.30; 3. Abilene Cooper, 159.80; 4. Permian, 159.00; 5. Abilene High, 143.80; 6. El Paso Eastwood, 112.60; 7. El Paso Hanks, 91.30; 8. El Paso Bel Air, 81.20; 9. Lubbock High, 40.40.

All-around: 1. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 57.90; 2. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 56.90; 3. Aaron Sumangil, Abilene Cooper, 55.20; 4. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 54.50; 5. Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 54.20; 6. Zachary Cordle, Permian, 52.20. Others: 7. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 51.70; 21. Isaac Estrada, Odessa High, 35.10; 22. Quatre Haskins, Permian, 34.70; 25. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 27.60; 26. (tie) Wesley Brown, Permian, 26.90; 28. Joseph Kilgore, Permian, 25.80; 36. Xiem Borland, Permian, 17.70; 37. Jesse Hernandez, Odessa High, 17.60; 38. Gordon Garica, Odessa High, 17.50; 39. Aaron Porter, Permian, 17.10; 40. Damian Ortiz, Odessa High, 16.70; 42. Eduardo Mendez, Permian, 9; 43. Joshua Rodriguez, Permian, 8.90; 45. Peyton Ozuna, Permian, 7.70; 46. Aaron Ramirez, Odessa High, 7.30; 47. Jared Gonzalez, Permian, 6.70.

Floor exercise: 1. (tie) Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 9.60; Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.60; and Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.60; 4. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 9.50; 5. Nicolas Hastings, San Angelo Central, 9.30; 6. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9.10. Others: 7. (tie) Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9; 10. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 8.80; 13. Xiem Borland, Permian, 8.40; 14. (tie) Jesse Hernandez, Odessa High, 8.30; 17. (tie) Zachary Cordle, Permian, 8.10; Aaron Porter, Permian, 8.10; and Damian Ortiz, Odessa High, 8.10; 27. Aaron Ramirez, Odessa High, 7.30.

Pommel horse: 1. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.80; and Hunter Walker, San Angelo Central, 9.80; 3. Aaron Sumangil, Abilene Cooper, 9.40; 4. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9; 5. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 8.90; 6. Isaac Estrada, Odessa High, 8.70. Others: 7. (tie) Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 8.50; 9. (tie) Joseph Kilgore, Permian, 8.30; 11. (tie) Zachary Cordle, Permian, 8.20; 13. Quatre Haskins, Permian, 8.10; 15. Peyton Ozuna, Permian, 7.70; 16. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 7.60; 18. Jared Gonzalez, Permian, 6.70; 30. (tie) Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 5.

Rings: 1. Robert Schut, San Angelo Central, 9.80; 2. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 9.70; 3. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.60; 4. Aaron Sumangil, Abilene Cooper, 9.50; 5. (tie) Ian Hamby, San Angelo Central, 9.40; Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 9.40; and Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9.40. Others: 8. Joseph Kilgore, Permian, 9.30; 9. Isaac Estrada, Odessa High, 9.10; 10. (tie) Wesley Brown, Permian, 9; Quatre Haskins, Permian, 9; 13. (tie) Joshua Rodriguez, Permian, 8.90; 15. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 8.80; 20. (tie) Zachary Cordle, Permian, 8.50; 26. (tie) Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 8.

Vault: 1. Fernando Cordero, El Paso Bel Air, 0.60; 2. (tie) Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 9.50; Anthony Luera, Abilene High, 9.50; 4. (tie) Zachary Cordle, Permian, 9.40; Nicolas Hastings, San Angelo Central, 9.40; Ian Hamby, San Angelo Central, 9.40; Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper, 9.40; Quatre Haskins, Permian, 9.40; Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9.40; and Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.40. Others: 11. (tie) Jesse Hernandez, Odessa High, 9.30; and Xiem Borland, Permian, 9.30; 15. (tie) Sincere Galindo, Permian, 9.20; 19. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.10; 22. (tie) Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9; and Aaron Porter, Permian, 9; 26. (tie) Isaac Estrada, Odessa High, 8.80; 31. (tie) Wesley Brown, Permian, 8.60; and Damian Ortiz, Odessa High, 8.60.

Parallel bars: 1. Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 9.80; 2. (tie) Seth Regaldo, Odessa High, 9.60; and Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9.60; 4. Wesley Brown, Permian, 9.30; 5. Evan Banks, Abilene Cooper, 9.10; 6. (tie) Hunter Walker, San Angelo Central, 9; and Cody Cox, San Angelo Central, 9. Others: 8. Zachary Cordle, Permian, 8.80; 11. (tie) Isaac Estrada, 8.50; 13. (tie) Joseph Kilgore, Permian, 8.20; and Quatre Haskins, Permian, 8.20; 15. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 8.10; 28. Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 4.50.

High bar: 1. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.90; and Emiliano Hinojos, San Angelo Central, 9.90; 3. Aaron Sumangil, Abilene Cooper, 9.60; 4. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9.50; 5. Hunter Walker, San Angelo Central, 9.30; 6. (tie) Nicolas Hastings, San Angelo Central, 9.20; Ian Hamby, San Angelo Central, 9.20; Sincere Galindo, Permian, 9.20; and Zachary Cordle, Permian, 9.20. Others: 10. (tie) Eduardo Mendez, Permian, 9; 13. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.90; 15. (tie) Vinny Flores, 8.70.

 Photos from the first day of the Region III Championship Friday at Permian Fieldhouse. Day 2 begins with the girls at 10 a.m. and boys at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Permian Fieldhouse. 

Posted: Friday, April 9, 2021 7:21 pm

Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Permian girls gymnastics coach Casey Werner came away with a high level of confidence as the compulsory round of the Region III Gymnastics Championship concluded Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Werner’s Lady Panthers (107.05) finished off the first day in third place, trailing San Angelo Central (117.85) and El Paso Bel Air (114.90).

“I told the girls going into bars, I was very proud of them no matter the outcome,” Werner said. “They’ve totally proved how much they’re working hard to get to that final spot of the year.”

The Lady Panthers are less than one point ahead of fourth-place El Paso Eastwood (106.20). Competing teams will need to reach 215 points after Saturday’s option round, which begins at 10 a.m., to advance to the state championship meet.

San Angelo Central placed first in every rotation, sitting almost three points ahead of El Paso Bel Air. The Lady Cats had four gymnasts in the top eight of the girls all-around.

Madison Vogel led San Angelo Central, sitting first in the all-around with 39.55 points. She also received a 10 on her floor exercise routine.

San Angelo Central head coach Tony Walker said his team was looking to top the mark it set during the District 2-6A Championships two weeks ago.

“We had a good, solid day,” Walker said. “Everybody scored above nine, so I’m very pleased with today.”

Walker believes the strong start can give the Lady Cats a boost and put them in a good frame of mind heading into the second day of competition.

El Paso Bel Air also had a strong showing, with three gymnasts holding a spot in the top half of the all-around.

Amanda Martinez (39.15) sits in third place to lead the Lady Highlanders, while Elena Torres (38.05) and Tzetzaith Rivero (37.70) are sixth and seventh.

El Paso Bel Air head coach Kristen Schumacher said her gymnasts were filling in and competing well despite losing one of their top scorers to a knee injury.

Fixing issues on the balance beam will be an area of focus for the Lady Highlanders, according to Schumacher.

The Odessa High girls (99.80) sat in fifth place at the end of the compulsory round. Brenna Waddell led the Lady Bronchos, holding an 11th-place spot in the all-around.

Waddell’s 9.70 vault was good enough for a fourth-place tie in the event with San Angelo Central’s Ella Burnes and Permian’s Isabella Fanucci.

Abilene High (87.40) and Abilene Cooper (87) rounded out the standings in sixth and seventh.

After a quick turnaround, teams will look to stay focused for the optional round.

Werner said she likes to keep her Lady Panthers together to create strong chemistry, even after they finish competing.

 “That’s why I keep them here the rest of the day and let them support the boys team,” Werner said. “As soon as they’re done I encourage them to go eat dinner together, keep that bond together and get a good night’s rest and be ready to go tomorrow morning.”

The Lady Panthers will look to secure a spot in the state competition by focusing one event at a time during regionals.

“Sometimes you got to go out there without even thinking about scores and it just happens,” Werner said.

>> STILL IN CHARGE: The San Angelo Central boys kept up the positive momentum from their district championship two weeks ago, finishing the compulsory round in first place.

San Angelo Central (168.70) sat 2.4 points in front of second-place Odessa High (166.30), while Abilene Cooper (159.80) finished third.

Permian (159) was fourth, less than one point behind Abilene Cooper.

Seth Regalado led the Bronchos, leading the all-around standings at 57.90. Teammate Vinny Flores (54.20) is fifth, while Permian’s Zachary Cordle (52.20) and Sincere Galindo (51.70) are sixth and seventh in the all-around.

Competing boys teams will need to reach 295 points to advance to the state competition.

