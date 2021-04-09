HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: State championship berths on the line for gymnasts

Permian girls gymnastics coach Casey Werner came away with a high level of confidence as the compulsory round of the Region III Gymnastics Championship concluded Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Werner’s Lady Panthers (107.05) finished off the first day in third place, trailing San Angelo Central (117.85) and El Paso Bel Air (114.90).

“I told the girls going into bars, I was very proud of them no matter the outcome,” Werner said. “They’ve totally proved how much they’re working hard to get to that final spot of the year.”

The Lady Panthers are less than one point ahead of fourth-place El Paso Eastwood (106.20). Competing teams will need to reach 215 points after Saturday’s option round, which begins at 10 a.m., to advance to the state championship meet.

San Angelo Central placed first in every rotation, sitting almost three points ahead of El Paso Bel Air. The Lady Cats had four gymnasts in the top eight of the girls all-around.

Madison Vogel led San Angelo Central, sitting first in the all-around with 39.55 points. She also received a 10 on her floor exercise routine.

San Angelo Central head coach Tony Walker said his team was looking to top the mark it set during the District 2-6A Championships two weeks ago.

“We had a good, solid day,” Walker said. “Everybody scored above nine, so I’m very pleased with today.”

Walker believes the strong start can give the Lady Cats a boost and put them in a good frame of mind heading into the second day of competition.

El Paso Bel Air also had a strong showing, with three gymnasts holding a spot in the top half of the all-around.

Amanda Martinez (39.15) sits in third place to lead the Lady Highlanders, while Elena Torres (38.05) and Tzetzaith Rivero (37.70) are sixth and seventh.

El Paso Bel Air head coach Kristen Schumacher said her gymnasts were filling in and competing well despite losing one of their top scorers to a knee injury.

Fixing issues on the balance beam will be an area of focus for the Lady Highlanders, according to Schumacher.

The Odessa High girls (99.80) sat in fifth place at the end of the compulsory round. Brenna Waddell led the Lady Bronchos, holding an 11th-place spot in the all-around.

Waddell’s 9.70 vault was good enough for a fourth-place tie in the event with San Angelo Central’s Ella Burnes and Permian’s Isabella Fanucci.

Abilene High (87.40) and Abilene Cooper (87) rounded out the standings in sixth and seventh.

After a quick turnaround, teams will look to stay focused for the optional round.

Werner said she likes to keep her Lady Panthers together to create strong chemistry, even after they finish competing.

“That’s why I keep them here the rest of the day and let them support the boys team,” Werner said. “As soon as they’re done I encourage them to go eat dinner together, keep that bond together and get a good night’s rest and be ready to go tomorrow morning.”

The Lady Panthers will look to secure a spot in the state competition by focusing one event at a time during regionals.

“Sometimes you got to go out there without even thinking about scores and it just happens,” Werner said.

>> STILL IN CHARGE: The San Angelo Central boys kept up the positive momentum from their district championship two weeks ago, finishing the compulsory round in first place.

San Angelo Central (168.70) sat 2.4 points in front of second-place Odessa High (166.30), while Abilene Cooper (159.80) finished third.

Permian (159) was fourth, less than one point behind Abilene Cooper.

Seth Regalado led the Bronchos, leading the all-around standings at 57.90. Teammate Vinny Flores (54.20) is fifth, while Permian’s Zachary Cordle (52.20) and Sincere Galindo (51.70) are sixth and seventh in the all-around.

Competing boys teams will need to reach 295 points to advance to the state competition.

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya