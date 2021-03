HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: San Angelo Central sweeps district titles, Permian girls finish second

The San Angelo Central girls gymnastics team had been working two years for this year’s District 2-6A Championships.

After last year’s competition was canceled due to COVID-19, the team looked toward the future with its preparations.

Friday, that hard work paid off when the Lady Cats stood atop the podium after winning the team title with 230.8 points at the Odessa High Gymnastics Gym.

Permian (204.20) took home a second-place medal, while host Odessa High (185) came in third.

“We’ve had some goals, this is our 20th in a row so we knew that we wanted to keep that going,” San Angelo Central head coach Tony Walker said. “COVID kind of took that a little bit last year, they had a good performance so I was pleased with what they did.”

San Angelo Central’s Madison Vogel (38.10) won the girls all-around, finishing one point ahead of teammate Hailey Smith (37.10). Caroline Steele from San Angelo Central and Permian’s Isabella Fanucci rounded out the top four.

Even with the first-place all-around finish, Walker said Vogel’s performance should still see improvement at the next competition when she fixes some small mistakes in her floor exercise routine.

“She had a falter on floor, which she never does,” Walker said. “It was just one of those fluke things.”

The teams advanced to the Regional Championships, to be held at Permian on April 9-10 inside the fieldhouse.

At that competition, girls teams will need to finish in the top three, along with topping the 215-point mark to qualify for the state meet.

The Permian girls finished 11 points short of the mark Friday, something head coach Casey Werner thinks can be fixed on the beams.

“A fall is half a point,” Werner said. “If we can just work on being confident on beam and going out there and doing our best, we can make up some points there.”

Werner’s team finished second in every event, except the balance beam where it placed third behind Odessa High.

Aside from fixing its beam routines, Werner wants her team to focus on performing in a louder setting to prepare for regionals. She said her team members sometimes get nervous working in a loud atmosphere, so they’ll key in on that aspect before they host the next competition.

The Odessa High girls were led by Brenna Waddell (29.90), who placed seventh in the all-around. Phoenix Cherry (26.30) and Caytlynn Tutt (22.70) placed 10th and 16th, respectively.

“We have these two weeks, we’re going to push and see what we can do at regionals,” Odessa High girls head coach Gayla Billingsley said. “We’re very excited.”

Both Walker and Billingsley mentioned they are familiar with Permian’s gym because it has hosted the regional championships before.

“We’ve had regionals at Permian several times,” Walker said. “The kids love the gym there and look forward to it, it’s very open. They feel very comfortable about competing there.”

In the boys competition, San Angelo Central made it a sweep of the team titles, scoring 319.20 points. Abilene Cooper (296.40) narrowly took second place over Permian (295.50).

The Odessa High boys finished in fourth with 282.60 points.

Odessa High’s Seth Regalado (109) won the boys all-around, finishing .30 points ahead of San Angelo Central’s Emiliano Hinojos (108.7). Abilene High’s Joel Dantzler finished in third, scoring 103.80 points over the two day competition.

All five teams competing in the boys and girls District 2-6A Championships will compete in the regional meet at the Permian Fieldhouse, along with Lubbock High and schools from Ysleta ISD in El Paso.

