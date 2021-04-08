HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Regional championships on tap for OHS, Permian

Every year, gymnastics teams across the state circle the date for their regional championships.

This includes the Permian and Odessa High gymnastics teams, which will compete in the 2021 Region III Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Both ECISD teams last competed in the District 2-6A Championships on March 25 and 26 against San Angelo Central, Abilene High and Abilene Cooper.

All district teams will be represented at the next competition, with Lubbock High and schools from Ysleta ISD in El Paso being added to the fold.

Competing teams will need to record a qualifying score, along with finish in the top three, to advance to the state competition. The boys need to score 295 points, while the girls need a 215 over the two-day regional event.

The Permian boys exceeded the qualifying mark at the district championships, recording a 295.50. That point total placed Permian behind San Angelo Central (319.20) and Abilene Cooper (296.40).

Permian boys head coach Chris Soto said his team was missing a gymnast at its last competition. Even with a depth shortage, Soto believes his Panthers can hit the qualifying score again.

“We kind of knew we were going to come in shorthanded,” Soto said. “Coming into regionals, we know that we have a little more to look forward to.

“We don’t have a lot of depth to work with, but if everybody does their part at the regional meet, we can hit the mark again.”

Permian’s depth shortage stems from eligibility issues that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the team’s losses include its top performers on vault and rings — events the Panthers had some trouble with two weeks ago.

Despite the losses, Soto said Permian is quickly preparing other gymnasts to compete.

“We’re rushing to create vaulters and create ring specialists,” Soto said. “Our start values are going to be low, but our focus is to make less errors than everybody else.”

The Odessa High boys also went into the district championships shorthanded, finishing fourth with a 282.60. Head coach Trey Enriquez said adding Isaac Estrada, who was at the state powerlifting meet during the district competition, can boost the Bronchos’ team score by 15 or 16 points during regionals.

“He is the third top guy on my team,” Enriquez said. “With him, we’ll be for sure getting ourselves a qualifying score.”

Odessa High has dedicated some of its practice time to fixing issues in the parallel and horizontal bars. The Bronchos placed fifth in the parallel bar event during the compulsory and optional rounds at the district competition, and finished fourth and fifth in the horizontal bar.

Enriquez said his team focused on achieving individual goals over the season, but that focus will shift with regionals fast approaching.

“Now that we’re done with district and done with prior events, going to regionals we’re going to be having team goals,” Enriquez said. “With them achieving their individual goals, it’s going to automatically help out the team goal tremendously.”

On the girls’ side, Permian is entering the regional competition with a boost of confidence after placing second at the district championship. Their 203.75 score was 11.25 points away from the qualifying 215.

Head coach Casey Werner said her team was excited to get back to practice after the strong finish.

After the district optional round, Werner mentioned the balance beam as an area for her team to key in on if it wanted to close the gap and qualify for state. She added that avoiding falls and being confident during the event would help the Lady Panthers make up some points.

Werner held meet-style beam practices for her team where she placed her gymnasts in different lineups and rotations. She noticed improvement within the team.

“You can see them fighting for every skill and not just jumping off the beam,” Werner said.

Odessa High girls coach Gayla Billingsley said she’s excited to see her team fix some flaws when it competes. The Lady Bronchos placed third at the district championships with a 185.

Billingsley said her young team knows how important the regional meet is and they are ready to step up. The head coach focused on perfecting routines instead of adding any new wrinkles.

“This is the meet you go in, you do your best and have fun,” Billingsley said.

The Region III Championships will start with a compulsory round Friday. The girls will compete at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 1 p.m.

