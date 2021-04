HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Regalado paces Bronchos to state meet

In his final regional meet, Odessa High senior Seth Regalado wanted to make the most of his chance to get back to state.

Regalado put together another solid performance to do just that, finishing in first place in both the parallel bars and pommel horse en route to capturing a share of the boys all-around title during the Region III Championships Saturday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Regalado tied for first with Emiliano Hinojos of San Angelo Central, finishing with a two-day score of 109.10.

“It’s a mix of emotions but it’s a massive accomplishment,” Regalado said. “Coming from freshman year all the way up until now, it has been an amazing journey.”

Regalado will not be the only Bronchos gymnast competing at the state meet scheduled for April 30-May 1 at Euless Trinity High School.

Odessa High finished second with a score of 308.30 to earn one of three team spots to state. San Angelo Central (320) won the regional title and Abilene Cooper (301.50) was third.

“I saw a team that is ready to shine,” Odessa High boys head coach Trey Enriquez said. “It’s a team that’s gone through a lot this year in terms of adversity and a lot of kids were able to step up whenever the time came. They did that and I’m very proud of them.”

Regalado will make his third appearance at state after the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the state meet last year.

He added that the events of last year gave him extra motivation and made this trip to state a little more meaningful.

“We had a really strong team last year and we missed out on a lot,” he said. “But it’s special for the people that we have left knowing that we all had to go through the same thing.”

Permian finished in fourth place (298.80) while also meeting the point total needed to advance to state. Zachary Cordle and Sincere Galindo finished seventh and eighth place, respectively, in the all-around results to qualify as individuals for the Panthers.

Wesley Brown was fourth in the parallel bars; Quatre Haskins finished seventh in the pommel horse and tied for sixth on the rings to earn a spot along with Joseph Kilgore, who was also eighth on the rings.

Head coach Christopher Soto also said that his team had to handle a lot of adversity but credited them for taking steps forward.

“We didn’t compete near our best at this meet,” Soto said. “But what I was really impressed with was that we were still able to make the numbers. We were better than the last meet and it was fun to see that.”

The San Angelo Central girls followed up its strong opening day in the compulsory meet with a score of 115.50 in the optional meet to clinch the title.

The Lady Cats finished ahead of runner-up El Paso Bel Air (223.20) and third place finisher Permian (205.65). Both Central and Bel Air will advance to the state meet April 28 and 29 at Euless Trinity High School but Permian will not advance as a team due to not making the required 215-point benchmark.

The Lady Panthers will be represented in the state meet as Isabella Fanucci and Sydney Vaughn finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the all-around results to qualify.

Odessa High’s Brenna Waddell finished 13th but earned a qualifying spot thanks to Central and Bel Air taking up their allotted total of qualifying spots. It was the senior’s first appearance at the regional meet.

“I’m just really excited about it,” Waddell said. “At first I wasn’t too sure but I was pretty confident as the meet went on. I’m just ready to go and it feels really nice to finally make it.”