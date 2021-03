HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian's Williams qualifies for regional tournament

Permian’s Chase Williams earned a qualifying spot in the Region I-6A Tournament after shooting a two-day total of 153 (78-75) at the District 2-6A Tournament that concluded Tuesday at Diamondback Golf Club. Williams finished tied for seventh overall with Midland Lee’s Jackson Comer.

Comer's teammates will be joining him as the Rebels finished second in the team race (317-306—623) behind district champion Wolfforth Frenship (297-292—589). Permian finished fourth as a team (334-321—655). The regional tournament is slated to take place April 21-22 at Tangle Ridge Golf Club in Grand Prairie.

Abilene’s Jacob Wright (70-73—143) took home the individual title by one shot over Frenship’s Logan Vargas (72-72—144). Odessa High (385-384—759) finished ninth as a team with Charles Cernoch (87-79—166) leading the way for the Bronchos.