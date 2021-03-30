  • March 30, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian fifth, Odessa High tenth after opening round of District 2-6A Tournament

District 2-6A Tournament

Monday, Diamondback Golf Club, Abilene

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Wolfforth Frenship I, 297; 2.  Midland Lee I, 317; 3. (tie) Abilene High I, 324; and Wolfforth Frenship II 324; 5. Permian I, 334; 6. San Angelo Central, 335; 7. Midland Lee II, 345; 8. (tie) Midland High, 374; and Permian II, 374; 10. Odessa High, 385; 11. Abilene High II, 391.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Jacob Wright, Abilene I, 70; 2. (tie) Logan Vargas, Wolfforth Frenship I, 72; and Hunter Welch, Wolfforth Frenship I, 72; 4. Fred Poe, Midland Lee, 74; 5. (tie) Rex Newsom, Wolfforth Frenship I, 76; and Kellen Young, Midland Lee I, 76; 7. Leyton Hiebert, Wolfforth Frenship I, 77; 8. (tie) Jackson Comer, Midland Lee I, 78; and Chase Williams, Permian I 78; 9. (tie) Riley Spoon, Wolfforth Frenship I, 80; Brayden Katilus, Wolfforth Frenship II, 80; Lane Monroe, Wolfforth Frenship II, 80; Alec Young, Midland High, 80; and Miguel Flores-Acton, San Angelo Central, 80.

Team Results

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP I (297): Logan Vargas, 72; Hunter Welch, 72; Rex Newsom, 76; Leyton Hiebert, 77; Riley Spoon, 80.

MIDLAND LEE I (317): Kellen Young, 76; Jackson Comer, 78; Zach Fieldhouse, 81; Drew Ironside, 82; Caden Britton, 83.

ABILENE HIGH I (324): Jacob Wright, 70; Jack Flores, 80; Dylan Moncibais, 84; Jett Voss, 84; Koller Lackey, 86.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (324): Brayden Katilus, 80; Lane Monroe, 80; Owen Wallace, 82; William Kimberly, 82; Jathan Reed, 85.

PERMIAN I (334): Chase Williams, 78; Nick Pursley, 83; Juan Elias, 86; Rylan Montana, 87; Alan Martinez, 89

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (335): Miguel Flores-Acton, 80; Colin Leonard, 83; Aiden Barron, 86; Kolby Montgomery, 86; Cullen Honea, 95.

MIDLAND LEE II (345): Dylan Bowerman, 83; Gavin Poe, 85; Mark Barriga, 88; Jack Elphick, 89; Zane Poe, 95.

MIDLAND HIGH (374): Alec Young, 80; Marquis Martinez, 89; Hagen Haskell, 101; Leo Sanchez, 104.

PERMIAN II (374): Lucas Hagen, 88; Ethan SiFuentez, 92; Tyler McCullough, 96; Roger Giba, 98; Chris Solis, 99.

ODESSSA HIGH (385): Charles Cernoch, 87; Dillon Nabarrette, 97; Aden Vasquez, 100; Cooper Aranda, 101; Josh Galvadon, 105.

ABILENE HIGH II (391): Griffin Camp, 90; Alan Mercer, 91; Brighton Blair, 98; Brodey Barylak, 112.

Other Medalists

MIDLAND LEE: Fred Poe 74, Ryan Evans 96.

ODESSA HIGH: Mario Saldivar 98, Sebastian Garcia 110, Matthew Curd 123.

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL: Hayden Davenport 97.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP: Reagon Raney 97, Eli McCalib 88.

 

Posted: Monday, March 29, 2021 11:04 pm

ABILENE The Permian boys golf team is in fifth place and Odessa High is tenth following the opening round of the District 2-6A Tournament Monday at Diamondback Golf Club.

Chase Williams led the way for the Panthers by shooting an opening-round 78 and is currently tied for eighth place overall with Midland Lee’s Jackson Comer. Charles Cernoch led the Bronchos with an opening 87.

Wolfforth Frenship I leads the team standings with a 297 through the first 18 holes followed by Midland Lee (317) with Abilene High I (324) and Wolfforth Frenship (II) tied for third. The top two teams and top two individuals not on those teams qualify for the regional tournament.

Abilene High’s Jacob Wright (70) leads by two shots over Wolfforth Frenship’s Logan Vargas (72) and Hunter Welch (72)

The final round gets underway with the first tee time at 9 a.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

