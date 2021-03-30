HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian fifth, Odessa High tenth after opening round of District 2-6A Tournament

The Permian boys golf team is in fifth place and Odessa High is tenth following the opening round of the District 2-6A Tournament Monday at Diamondback Golf Club.

Chase Williams led the way for the Panthers by shooting an opening-round 78 and is currently tied for eighth place overall with Midland Lee’s Jackson Comer. Charles Cernoch led the Bronchos with an opening 87.

Wolfforth Frenship I leads the team standings with a 297 through the first 18 holes followed by Midland Lee (317) with Abilene High I (324) and Wolfforth Frenship (II) tied for third. The top two teams and top two individuals not on those teams qualify for the regional tournament.

Abilene High’s Jacob Wright (70) leads by two shots over Wolfforth Frenship’s Logan Vargas (72) and Hunter Welch (72)

The final round gets underway with the first tee time at 9 a.m.