HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian fifth, Odessa High tenth after opening round of District 2-6A Tournament

Monday, Diamondback Golf Club, Abilene
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Wolfforth Frenship I, 297; 2. Midland Lee I, 317; 3. (tie) Abilene High I, 324; and Wolfforth Frenship II 324; 5. Permian I, 334; 6. San Angelo Central, 335; 7. Midland Lee II, 345; 8. (tie) Midland High, 374; and Permian II, 374; 10. Odessa High, 385; 11. Abilene High II, 391.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Jacob Wright, Abilene I, 70; 2. (tie) Logan Vargas, Wolfforth Frenship I, 72; and Hunter Welch, Wolfforth Frenship I, 72; 4. Fred Poe, Midland Lee, 74; 5. (tie) Rex Newsom, Wolfforth Frenship I, 76; and Kellen Young, Midland Lee I, 76; 7. Leyton Hiebert, Wolfforth Frenship I, 77; 8. (tie) Jackson Comer, Midland Lee I, 78; and Chase Williams, Permian I 78; 9. (tie) Riley Spoon, Wolfforth Frenship I, 80; Brayden Katilus, Wolfforth Frenship II, 80; Lane Monroe, Wolfforth Frenship II, 80; Alec Young, Midland High, 80; and Miguel Flores-Acton, San Angelo Central, 80.
Team Results
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP I (297): Logan Vargas, 72; Hunter Welch, 72; Rex Newsom, 76; Leyton Hiebert, 77; Riley Spoon, 80.
MIDLAND LEE I (317): Kellen Young, 76; Jackson Comer, 78; Zach Fieldhouse, 81; Drew Ironside, 82; Caden Britton, 83.
ABILENE HIGH I (324): Jacob Wright, 70; Jack Flores, 80; Dylan Moncibais, 84; Jett Voss, 84; Koller Lackey, 86.
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (324): Brayden Katilus, 80; Lane Monroe, 80; Owen Wallace, 82; William Kimberly, 82; Jathan Reed, 85.
PERMIAN I (334): Chase Williams, 78; Nick Pursley, 83; Juan Elias, 86; Rylan Montana, 87; Alan Martinez, 89
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (335): Miguel Flores-Acton, 80; Colin Leonard, 83; Aiden Barron, 86; Kolby Montgomery, 86; Cullen Honea, 95.
MIDLAND LEE II (345): Dylan Bowerman, 83; Gavin Poe, 85; Mark Barriga, 88; Jack Elphick, 89; Zane Poe, 95.
MIDLAND HIGH (374): Alec Young, 80; Marquis Martinez, 89; Hagen Haskell, 101; Leo Sanchez, 104.
PERMIAN II (374): Lucas Hagen, 88; Ethan SiFuentez, 92; Tyler McCullough, 96; Roger Giba, 98; Chris Solis, 99.
ODESSSA HIGH (385): Charles Cernoch, 87; Dillon Nabarrette, 97; Aden Vasquez, 100; Cooper Aranda, 101; Josh Galvadon, 105.
ABILENE HIGH II (391): Griffin Camp, 90; Alan Mercer, 91; Brighton Blair, 98; Brodey Barylak, 112.
Other Medalists
MIDLAND LEE: Fred Poe 74, Ryan Evans 96.
ODESSA HIGH: Mario Saldivar 98, Sebastian Garcia 110, Matthew Curd 123.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL: Hayden Davenport 97.
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP: Reagon Raney 97, Eli McCalib 88.