HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Cougars moving on to regional tournament

BIG SPRING The Coahoma and Odessa Compass Academy boys golf teams earned spots in the Region I-3A Tournament after placing first and second at the District 5-3A Tournament on Wednesday in Big Spring.

Coahoma closed out the competition with a 759 score, while Compass Academy tallied a 782 in the 36-hole event.

Ryan Shifflett led the Bulldogs with a 178 to earn medalist honors after defeating Crane’s Donny Bishop (178) in a playoff for the top spot.

Bishop and Stanton’s Brayden Doshier (182), in fourth, will advance to the regional tournament as the top two individuals not on the qualifying teams.

The Region I-3A Tournament will take place on April 19 and 20 at the Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird.