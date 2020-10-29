HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Howard, Mathis, Lujan qualify for regional meet

Permian junior Raeley Howard said that her mother told her prior to Thursday morning’s District 2-6A cross country meet that she was going to run a time of 20 minutes, 19 seconds.

Turns out, that prediction was spot on.

Howard finished with that exact time of 20:19, finishing in second place in the District 2-6A meet Thursday at UTPB Park to earn an individual spot in the Region I-6A cross country meet. Wolfforth Frenship freshman Faith Zint won the individual title with a time of 19:54.53 as the duo finished first and second just as they did three weeks ago at the Odessa Invitational.

“I feel like everyone came in thinking that this might be the last race so I just have to go out and give everything I can,” Howard said. “I’m so happy because last year it was sad that I didn’t qualify, but this year I was crying happy tears because I’m getting to go back to regionals.”

Howard’s teammate, sophomore Kendall Mathis, also qualified at regionals with a fourth-place finish at 20:43.72, while Odessa High’s Odalis Lujan (21:33.03) finished eighth place to qualify as well.

Abilene High’s Marin Murray (20:35.44) and Midland Lee’s Montana Mack (21:02.53) finished third and sixth, respectively, to qualify as individuals for the regional meet Nov. 10 in Lubbock.

Mathis is making her first trip to regionals after finishing 32nd last year in the district meet as a freshman. She said that the success that she and Howard found Thursday dates back to last year’s track season.

“We went to track and both made a lot of progress,” Mathis said. “We saw a lot of potential between everybody running well in that first meet and that set us up great. We just started pushing ourselves from there.”

Permian head coach Darchelle Welch was proud of their efforts as well as that of the team.

“I wanted our girls to go out there, give it your all and walk away from the course knowing you gave it everything you had,” Welch said. “Every single one of those girls had a PR today. That right there is more of a victory than anything when you see your runners improve every single time.”

As for Lujan, she was excited to be able to get the opportunity to qualify for regionals for the third straight year.

“I felt good about how I ran,” Lujan said. “I felt like I could have pushed through a little bit more, but I felt strong and my legs were rested and it felt easier today than before.”

San Angelo Central won the team title with 48 points in its return to District 2-6A as the Lady Cats and runner-up Wolfforth Frenship (70) earned spots to the regional meet. Abilene High (72) finished just behind in third place, while Permian (82) was fourth, Odessa High (99) was fifth and Midland Lee (146) sixth.

Central clinched the title thanks in large part to having all seven runners finish in the top 16. Freshman Makenna McMillan (20:55.03) was the top finisher for the Lady Cats.

Central coach Keith Meek said the team took a big step forward after finishing third at the Odessa Invitational three weeks ago and not running as well as they hoped for in that race.

“I think it was really just a blessing,” Meek said. “They really worked hard mentally and physically leading up to this race. Today, they popped out and got off to a great start and just held on.”