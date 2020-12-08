HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Well-rested Panthers prep for playoff matchup with Franklin

The wait is nearly over for the Permian football team.
Just over two weeks after taking home a third straight District 2-6A title, the Panthers will finally take the field for its first postseason game of 2020.
Permian will face El Paso Franklin in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium. The winner will play the winner of Haltom-Southlake Carroll in the area round next week.
One thing that both the Panthers and Cougars have in common is a long layoff — albeit for completely different reasons.
The reshuffled District 2-6A schedule meant that Permian’s two weeks off were set before the season started. Franklin’s program had to pause after its Nov. 20 game against El Paso Americas due to COVID-19 protocols.
Despite the long layoff, Permian head coach Jeff Ellison says that his team has not showed any signs of slowing down.
“That’s just the way it worked out,” Ellison said. “You have those concerns but we’ve had two good weeks of practice and get healed up so we feel good about it.”
Junior defensive back Corey McCoy was also eager to take the field once again.
“It just feels great,” McCoy said. “We’ve been itching to get back on the field. Everybody’s ready to go and we’re ready to play.”
It’s also a later start as Class 5A and 6A start the playoffs as well this week. Classes 4A, 3A and 2A all have their state semifinals this week while 1A has its four teams bound for the state championship game.
Ellison said that even though the calendar may be different; the goal is still the same.
“It’s great playing December football,” Ellison said. “It’s a little bit different this way but we’re still excited and we’re ready to go.”
Franklin has become a familiar foe for Permian over the last few seasons. The two have played each other every year since the 2016 season and played in the regular season and playoffs last year.
The Cougars stunned Permian 49-28 in the second game of the year last season, joining only the 2013 Montwood team as the only teams from El Paso to defeat the Panthers at Ratliff Stadium. The Panthers got even in last year’s bi-district matchup and came away with a 48-13 victory in the postseason.
Ellison hasn’t forgotten that and knows that the Cougars enter the game with a good team. He added that the focus has remained the same for the Panthers, who enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak.
“Hopefully, we’ve done a good job over these two weeks and continue to build on what we’ve done these last few games,” Ellison said. “Our goal is to just continue to get better and better and not have any drop off after being off.”
>> DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION: The Permian football team had a special moment during one of its recent practices. The team went to Ratliff Stadium to practice under the lights and received its District 2-6A championship gold ball trophy.
“It’s great for them to celebrate all their hard work,” Ellison said following Thursday’s practice. “It’s been a crazy year but a fun year.
“We’re fortunate to come out district champions and I’m just extremely proud of them that they get to come back here on their home field and celebrate with their families.”
>> KNOW YOUR OPPONENT: The Cougars also enter Friday’s playoff game having not played since Nov. 20 after he program had been put on pause due to COVID-19 concerns.
Head coach Daren Walker said that he’s anxious to see his team back out on the field against a Permian team that Walker has a lot of respect for.
“Coach Ellison does a great job with those kids,” Walker said. “They’re very aggressive and physical and they also have a classy group. When they knock you down, they’ll pick you back up.”
>> SUCCESS AGAINST THE SUN CITY: The Panthers have been historically dominant against teams from El Paso, compiling a 65-5-1 record all-time against teams from the Sun City. The five losses have come against Montwood (twice), El Dorado, Franklin and Ysleta.
>> OTHER BI-DISTRICT MATCHUPS: Midland Lee will host El Paso Montwood at 6 p.m. Friday at Grande Communications Stadium in the other Class 6A Division I bi-district game.
In Division II, both San Angelo Central and Abilene High will be traveling for their respective games.
San Angelo Central will face El Paso Eastlake at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex. Abilene High will face District 1-6A champion El Paso Eastwood at 3 p.m. Saturday in Fort Stockton.
>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas