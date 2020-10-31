HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: San Angelo Central puts clamps on Odessa High

SAN ANGELO For just over a quarter, the Odessa High football team was locked in a defensive battle with San Angelo Central.
Unfortunately for the Bronchos, they couldn’t keep up.
Central quarterback Malachi Brown threw for 295 yards and threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Bobcats put together a run of 31 unanswered points to pull away for a 38-7 victory Friday at San Angelo Stadium.
“I thought our guys played with a lot of energy and effort, especially early,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “I don’t know how many snaps we played over that time but it tends to wear you down and I think that showed a little bit.”
Neither offense could get much of anything going to begin the game as Odessa High (0-3 overall, 0-2 District 2-6A) and Central combined to go three-and-out on the first five possessions of the game.
Instead, it was the defense that provided a spark for both teams.
Following a sack from Central’s Monte’Vious Dobbins and a 19-yard punt return by Kyson Snelson, the Bobcats got on the board thanks to a 19-yard pass from Brown to Weston Hill.
Despite missing three starters due to injury, including senior safety Jesse Cervantes, the Bronchos defense stepped things up on the next drive by forcing Central (3-3, 3-0) to punt in its own territory after a sack by Shawn Ruiz and Da’Mareon Gray.
After a punt return to the Central 28-yard line, Cervantes scored three plays later with a 12-yard touchdown run with 11:36 left in the first half to even things up.
After that, the Bobcats offense seized control thanks to the strong arm of Brown. He led Central down the field and found Tripp Noble on a deep 40-yard strike to regain a 14-7 lead.
Odessa High tried to answer, however, the next drive ended abruptly thanks to an interception by Central’s Andrew Lara.
“I thought our defense played great tonight,” San Angelo Central head coach Brent Davis said. “I know Coach Servance and his staff do a great job and had them ready in the first quarter. They got after our tail and had us on our heels on offense early.”
The Bronchos nearly got the ball back on the next play when Central fumbled after a 28-yard pass put the ball in Bronchos’ territory. The receiver was ruled down and the Bobcats took advantage four plays later as Brown found Seth Levesque on an 8-yard pass in the far corner of the end zone to go up 21-7.
Levesque added a 20-yard touchdown reception on Central’s first possession of the second half.
Odessa High’s offense was kept in check on its last two possessions as Central forced punts and turned them into points.
One was a 43-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Jalen Leifeste and the other 19-yard field goal by Ethan Aguilar to close the half.
“I thought we saw some flashes at times but the consistency wasn’t there,” Servance said. “That’s what we have to work on by putting consistent drives together and doing things the right way all the time.”
Central’s offense held the ball for nine minutes in the third quarter to end any comeback hopes for Odessa High.
