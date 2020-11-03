HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Notebook for Nov. 3

Permian football coach Jeff Ellison is looking for the carryover effect … from Monday to Friday.
He’s watched the Panthers work on the practice field, fine-tuning the game plan for that week’s opponent.
With each passing the day, the players gain a better grasp of the nuances of what the coaching staff is trying to accomplish in any given situation.
Then the lights come on and suddenly the calm, controlled practice sessions become uncontrolled chaos on any given snap.
Making sense of the sudden breakneck speeds quicker than your opponent is what spells success and what Ellison looks for each week.
“I thought today we did a really good job of staying focused on getting better,” Ellison said after Monday’s practice. “That’s really been the message.
“I thought we got better in the second half Friday night (against Wolfforth Frenship) and that’s something you want to build on.”
Ellison and the rest of the coaching staff have a little extra help this week in keeping the players on task — the 62nd meeting with crosstown rival Odessa High at 7 on Friday evening at Ratliff Stadium.
Though the Panthers have dominated the series (50-10-1), records go out the window and emotion, at least in the first half, takes over for both sides.
“There’s not a lot that you have to say to get them up for a game like this,” Ellison said of his players. “The importance of the game, the emotion of the game, that’s all going to be there”
Ellison wants a complete effort from the Panthers this week against the Bronchos.
He feels his team played two strong quarters against Abilene High two weeks ago (the first two) and two solid quarters against Wolfforth Frenship Friday (the final two).
Between those four, however, Permian was outscored 23-13, including being shut out in the second half of a loss in Abilene.
The Panthers (4-2 overall, 2-1 in District 2-6A) have shown flashes of what they are capable of when everything is clicking on all cylinders with a 51-10 victory against Mesquite Horn and a 29-point fourth quarter in a victory against Midland Lee to open District 2-6A play.
>> LOST IN THE OUTCOME: The game was tied, 27-27, when the Panthers forced the Tigers to punt just two plays into the fourth quarter.
Frenship was looking to return the favor, quickly putting Permian in a third-and-14 situation.
Up stepped Stephens-Deary one more time.
Lining up wide to the left side, he raced down the sideline and then cut right into the open, where quarterback Harper Terry found him for a 27-yard pass and catch that gave the Panthers a first down at the Wolfforth Frenship 31.
Five plays later, Andy Castillo scored a 1-yard touchdown to give Permian the lead for good.
>> AIR PANTHERS: That the Permian football team likes to punish opposing defenses with its running game is a given and the team’s offensive numbers bear that out.
The Panthers have amassed 2,278 yards of offense through six games and 1,544 of those yards (67.8 percent) are on the ground with 12 different players having carried the football at least once this season.
That doesn’t mean Permian can’t move the ball through the air, as Terry has been fairly efficient in completing nearly half (32-of-68) of his passes for 717 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He was 6-of-8 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, of 79 yards to Shy Stephens-Deary and 78 yards to Terran Limuel, against Wolfforth Frenship on Friday.
Deary has 14 catches for 412 yards and six touchdowns and is averaging 29.7 yards per catch, with Limuel with seven catches for 187 yards and four touchdowns and a 26.7 yards-per-catch average.
The other receiver in the trio, Cade Tschauner, has 13 catches for 135 (10.4 avg) and two touchdowns.
>> LOWER LEVELS: The Permian JV teams went 2-0 Thursday against the Tigers in Wolfforth.
The JV Black team shutdown and shut out Frenship JV Blue, 30-0, with the JV White earning a 30-28 victory against Frenship JV Gold.
>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide
Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.