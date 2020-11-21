  • November 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers use big second half to clinch District 2-6A title

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers use big second half to clinch District 2-6A title

Permian 58, San Angelo Central 38

Permian.................... 0.. 17   14   27   —    58

San Angelo Central... 7.. 10     7   14   —    38

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

San Angelo Central: Jalen Leifeste 13 pass from Malachi Brown (Ethan Aguilar kick), 0:34. 4 plays, 42 yards, 1:23. Key plays: Malachi Brown ran for a 28-yard carry for a first down.

Second Quarter

San Angelo Central: Ethan Aguilar 39 FG, 10:12. 6 plays, 42 yards, 1:00. Key plays: Malachi Brown pass to Leifeste for a 25 yard gain.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 19 pass from Harper Terry (kick failed), 8:29. 5 plays, 70 yards,1:10. Key plays: Terran Limuel hauled in an 18 yard pass from Terry.

San Angelo Central: Jalen Leifeste 49 pass from Malachi Brown (Ethan Aguilar kick), 6:58. 4 plays, 70 yards, 2:12. Key plays: Malachi Brown rushed for a 10-yard carry.

Permian: Tate Terry 23 FG, 1:03. 12 play, 64 yards, 5:55.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 32 pass from Rodney Hall. (Harper Terry run), 0:52. 1 play, 32 yards, 0:07. Key plays: None.

Third Quarter

Permian: Harper Terry 2 run (Tate Terry kick), 8:20. 9 play, 67 yards, 3:40. Key plays: Andy Castillo ran for an 11 yard gain before Harper Terry picked up 10 yards on a carry soon after.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 6 pass from Harper Terry (Tate Terry kick), 1:55. 6 plays, 68 yards, 3:24.

San Angelo Central: Tyler Hill 33 pass from Malachi Brown (Ethan Aguilar kick), 0:23. 5 plays, 73 yards, 0:32. Key plays: Cayden Box hauled in a 16-yard pass.

Fourth Quarter

Permian: Tyler Hill 33 pass from Malachi Brown (Ethan Aguilar kick), 0:23. 5 plays, 73 yards, 0:32. Key plays: Cayden Box hauled in a 16-yard pass.

Permian: Andy Castillo 5 run (Tate Terry kick), 7:07. 6 plays, 64 yards. Key plays: Harper Terry ran for 37 and 17 yards.

San Angelo Central: Tyler Hill 39 pass from Malachi Brown (Ethan Aguilar kick). 7 plays, 73 yards, 2:01. Key plays: Seth Levesque hauled in a 16-yard pass.

Permian: Harper Terry 14 run (kick blocked), 4:38. 3 plays, 52 yards, 1:03. Castillo broke free for a 33 yard pickup.

Permian: Andy Castillo 2 run (Tate Terry kick), 3:18. 1 play, 2 yards, 0:04. Key plays: None.

San Angelo Central: Jalen Leifeste 15 pass from Malachi Brown (Ethan Aguilar kick), 1:37. 7 plays, 80 yards, 2:27. Key plays: Leifeste caught a 42-yard pass.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                  Permian              Central

First downs........................ 15.................... 21

Rushes-yards............ 36-291............... 18-82

Passing........................... 182.................. 465

Comp-Att-Int............... 9-12-0........... 27-51-2

Punts-avg.................... 3-31.6................. 1-40

Fumbles-lost.................... 2-1................... 2-2

Penalties-yards............. 6-50................. 5-40

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Permian: Harper Terry 16-129, Andy Castillo 8-62, Terran Limuel 6-64, Rodney Hall 1-12, Johnny Martinez 2-10, Shy Stephens-Deary 2-10, Zach Wheeler 1-4.

San Angelo Central: Malachi Brown 11-71, Samuel Navarrette 6-12, Jalen Leifeste 1-(-1).

Passing

Permian: Harper Terry 9-11-0—150, Rodney Hall 1-1-0—32.

San Angelo Central: Malachi Brown 27-51-2—465.

Receiving

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 6-111, Lucas Salazar 1-53, Terran Limuel 2-18.

San Angelo Central: Jalen Leifeste 13-262, Tyler Hill 3-85, Cayden Box 3-37, Seth Levesque 3-25, Weston Hill 1-24, Samuel Navarrette 1-17, Tripp Noble 1-16, Baylor Johnson 1-12, Malik Haywood 1-(-1).

Posted: Friday, November 20, 2020 11:30 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers use big second half to clinch District 2-6A title By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

SAN ANGELO The Panthers shrugged off a sloppy start Friday to clinch a share of the District 2-6A title with a 58-38 win over the San Angelo Central Bobcats at San Angelo Stadium.

The Panthers (7-2 overall, 5-1 in district) scored 17 points in the second quarter and took control in the second half as the Bobcats fell to 4-4, 4-1.

Shy Stephens-Deary caught three touchdown passes, tying Roy Williams’ single-season record of 17. Harper Terry threw two of those passes and rushed for th reemore scores, and Andy Castillo ran for a pair of TDs to fuel the offensive explosion.

“I’m extremely proud of how our guys played throughout the game,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said. “We got down in the first half and man, everything that we’ve learned throughout this season and staying together and fighting back, we really had that momentum going forward. I’m very excited for our guys.”

It wasn’t until late in the first quarter when San Angelo Central found the end zone on a pass from quarterback Malachi Brown to Jalen Leifeste for a 13-yard touchdown pass. Ethan Aguilar’s extra point made it 7-0 with 34 seconds left.

The Bobcats added to their advantage with a 39-yard field goal by Aguilar to make it 10-0 with 10:12 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers responded with a five-play, 70-yard scoring drive that resulted in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Terry to Stephens-Deary. The extra point was no good, leaving the Panthers at a 10-6 deficit with 8:29 remaining in the half.

The Bobcats scored on a Leifeste 49-yard touchdown reception as the hosts extended their lead to 17-6 at the 6:48 mark.

The Panthers managed to work the ball down the field and Tate Terry kicked a 23-yard field goal to narrow Permian’s deficit.

Permian recovered the ensuing kickoff and used a little trickery with Rodney Hall hooking up to Stephens-Deary for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Terry’s run on the two-point conversion tied the game at 17-17 at the half.

The Panthers took advantage on their first drive of the second half when Terry scored on a 2-yard run to help give Permian its first lead of the night at 24-17.

Stephens-Deary hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Terry on the Panthers’ next drive as Permian extended its lead with 1:55 left.

Castillo’s 5-yard touchdown run with 7:07 left in the game gave the Panthers a 45-24 lead to help ice the game.

“It means a lot for us,” Terry said. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity over the year and just being able to do this just shows how we’ve been able to come together as a team.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

