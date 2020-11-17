  • November 17, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers ready for key matchup against San Angelo Central - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers ready for key matchup against San Angelo Central

PERMIAN AT SAN ANGELO CENTRAL

>> When: 7 p.m. Friday.

>> Where: San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

>> Records: Permian 6-2 overall, 4-1 District 2-6A; Central 4-3, 4-0.

>> Radio: FM-96.9 (KMCM)

>> Live Updates: Follow on Twitter at @OAmichaelba.

Permian Player of the Week

ANDY CASTILLO

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 165

Class: Senior

Position: Running back

Last Week: Castillo did the dirty work for the Panthers and was rewarded for it. He carried eight times for 51 yards and two touchdowns, his first score being the eventual game-winner in the second quarter.

This season: Has carried the ball 48 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 7:38 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers ready for key matchup against San Angelo Central By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

When things were up in the air during the summer, the possibility of not playing football this season a very real dilemma staring the Permian football coaching staff and players in the face, it was hard to imagine getting to this week.

Now, after eight games, the Panthers are preparing for their final regular-season contest, having won three straight to clinch a playoff berth.

They want more and they are going to have to go through one of their toughest rivals to get it.

Permian (6-2 overall, 4-1 in District 2-6A) will travel to face San Angelo Central at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.

The Bobcats (4-3, 4-0) currently sit in first in the district standings and the Panthers want a share that crown.

“They are a really good football team,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said. “So we have to do a really good job of preparing this week and getting ready to go.”

The Bobcats are led by quarterback Malachi Brown.

“He’s a very good athlete and since district started he’s turned it on,” Ellison added. “We are going to have our hands full.”

The Panthers will be looking for a similar defensive effort as last week when they shut down Midland High’s running attack, allowing just 85 yards rushing.

Junior linebacker Peyton Sharp says that Permian just needs to stick what’s been successful the past few weeks.

“We just need to take care of ourselves,” Sharp said. “We want a share of the district title and we know San Angelo is a good team, so we have to be ready.

“Our coaches will have us ready.”

>> TOUCHES: When the offense is clicking on all cylinders, multiple players are contributing and that’s what happened Friday against Midland High.

Nine different Panthers ran the football, all three quarterbacks got playing time and the passing game continued to be an efficient part of the offensive scheme as it has been the past three weeks.

The Panthers ran the ball 45 times for 453 yards, while adding another 114 yards in the air.

“We’ve done a better job the last couple weeks of running the football and then taking a shot,” Permian offensive coordinator Thad Fortune said. “So we’ve got to keep doing that.

“When you play someone as good as they (Central) are, there isn’t going to be any trickeration. They’re going to line up and we’re going to line up and play.”

>> NUMBERS GAME: In order to be in contention for a district title, teams have to have people making the right decisions with the football in their hands and Permian, Midland Lee and San Angelo Central have three of the best.

Permian’s Terry has completed 40 of 80 passes for 900 yards and 18 touchdowns, with three interceptions. He also has added 677 yards rushing on 82 carries, with nine scores.

Mikey Serrano of Midland Lee is 114-of-181 passing for 1,417 yards and 12 touchdowns, with one interception. He has carried the ball 60 times for 350 yards and four TDs.

Brown, of San Angelo Central, has completed 111 of 186 passes for 1,432 yards and 15 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Brown also has rushed for 346 yards on 54 carries, with two scores.

>> BEEN A WHILE: The Panthers and Bobcats have met 49 times, with Permian holding a 32-16-1 lead in the series, which includes playoff victories in 2008 and 2009.

The teams haven’t shared the field, however, since 2017 when San Angelo Central won its fifth straight in the rivalry. Permian had won the five previous meetings.

Though they haven’t see each other in a while Fortune knows exactly what to expect.

“They are going to be at home, coached up and ready to go,” Fortune said of the Bobcats. “It’s a great opportunity for our kids.

“Central is a good team and it always seems like in this district it’s the Panthers, Rebels and Bobcats battling it out for a district title.”

>> LOWER LEVELS: The Panthers’ JV and Freshman teams were in action last week and came away with a combined 3-1 mark against Midland High.

JV Black earned a 42-20 victory against the Bulldogs, with JV White putting on a dominating effort in a 45-12 victory.

The Freshman Black team pitched a shutout, 32-0, in its contest, while Freshman White fell, 28-12, to Midland High.

