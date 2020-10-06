HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High Notebook for Oct. 6

There have been a few anxious moments that the Odessa High football team has had to deal with over the month of September. With the calendar turning to October, the Bronchos hope that some of that anxiety can be erased.
Some good news for the Bronchos started on the health side: Head coach Danny Servance said that the 40 players who had to quarantine after a player tested positive have since tested negative. Most of those players were back out at practice Monday at Coleman Field.
“Everything is looking good health wise with our team,” Servance said. “We’ve got guys back and they have their paperwork done and we’re ready to go.”
Odessa High is set to finally open its 2020 season against Lubbock Coronado in a Thursday at Lowrey Field in Lubbock. It will mark the first game of the season for the Bronchos as well as the only nondistrict game before opening District 2-6A play at home against Midland High on Oct. 23.
And safe to say, the Bronchos are ready to get going.
“We all are ready to get one under our belts,” Servance said. “We’re just trying to do everything possible to make sure that happens.”
The players shared a similar sentiment.
“It’s not so much anxiety, it’s really just getting ready,” senior running back Jaiden Byford said. “You just have to know what you need to do in order to get ready for the game.”
The Bronchos will face a difficult opening task trying to contain the Mustangs. Coronado has gotten off to a 2-0 start and was ranked No. 9 in Class 5A Division I in the newest state rankings released Monday.
Head coach Seth Parr and the Mustangs have been known for their offensive firepower and that continues with senior quarterback and Mississippi State commit Sawyer Robertson. That said, it’s been the defense that’s drawn plenty of attention, especially after last Friday’s 28-0 shutout over Lubbock-Cooper.
Servance and Parr are also quite familiar with each other. Both faced off on a few occasions at their previous head coaching stops at Lubbock Estacado and Amarillo Caprock.
Servance complemented the Mustangs on being well-coached and said that there have been plenty of good battles between the two.
“They do a great job offensively of putting points on the board and make great adjustments to what they do on defense,” Servance said. “They’ve moved to a different front and they’re really putting pressure on people, doing a great job of getting to the football and making plays.”
Thursday will mark the 28th straight season that the two teams have faced one another. In normal circumstances, a Thursday matchup means a shorter week to prepare. This, however, feels just a little bit different.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Servance said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a situation where we didn’t play as many games that we haven’t played in the first three weeks of the season.
“It’s good that we can get out there this week and that short week is definitely going to be beneficial.”
>> THEY SAID IT: Lubbock Coronado head coach Seth Parr said that he’s been impressed with how much energy his team has played in victories over Wolfforth Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper.
That said, he says the message to his team this week is to maintain that focus and avoid a letdown. Four of the last six games between Coronado and Odessa High have been decided by four points or less.
“They’re going to bring a lot of energy and physicality to the game,” Parr said by phone Monday. “If there’s a letdown in energy or execution, you can get beat at any time.
“Our kids know that every time we go against Odessa High, they pose a lot of problems to us and they make us play at our highest level.”
>> GOOD LUCK AT LOWREY: Odessa High has won four of the last six games its played at Lowrey Field. The Bronchos lost in their only trip last year, however, falling 44-27 to Lubbock Coronado.
>> LATE START: The Bronchos are one of only teams in all of Region I in Class 6A to have not played a game yet. The other team — Keller Fossil Ridge out of District 4-6A — also had to shut down to a positive COVID-19 case back on Sept. 16. Fossil Ridge is also scheduled to start its season Friday at Arlington High.
>> SUBVARSITY SCHEDULE: All of Odessa High’s subvarsity teams did not play last week. The junior varsity team is scheduled to host Lubbock Coronado at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ratliff Stadium. The Freshman Red and Freshman White teams face Lubbock Coronado at 5 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, Wednesday at Coronado High School.
>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas