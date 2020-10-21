HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High Notebook for Oct. 21

The anticipation is building around the Odessa High football program.
After taking a week off, the Bronchos are slated to host Midland High at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
The game will mark the first home game the Bronchos have played since a 31-16 loss to Amarillo Tascosa Nov. 1, 2019 and the first time since the two faced off in a scrimmage back on Sept. 18.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Servance said. “We haven’t been there since we scrimmaged Tascosa. We always look forward to playing at our home field and having the energy of our fans and just being in our own stadium.”
The Bronchos are trying to make the most of their limited time on the field after only playing one game before the start of District 2-6A play. Their original home opener against Lubbock Monterey was canceled back on Sept. 25 due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Odessa High football program.
By comparison, Midland High has played four games and fell to Wolfforth Frenship, 37-23, in its district opener Friday.
“It’s obviously a big game,” senior linebacker Tim Avila said. “You just want to come out strong and start 1-0 in district play and hopefully that catapults you through the rest of the schedule.”
One of the big points of emphasis that Servance shared with his team during the week off was getting back to basics and getting off to a better start.
That was something that just didn’t happen in the 49-0 loss to Lubbock Coronado on Oct. 8. Lubbock Coronado jumped out to a 28-0 lead in that matchup, including three touchdowns in the first five minutes.
“We’ve got to execute and put consistent drives together on offense,” he said. “We can’t have mental busts. It’s very important that we get off to a fast start and that we play mistake-free football.”
Senior defensive lineman Julian Adame backed up his coach’s message.
“We just started off poor in the first quarter of the last game that we played,” Adame said. “We just have to pick up off of that and be better.”
Having that extra time to prepare for the district opener is something that Servance believes is going to be beneficial for his team. Both teams enter this matchup seeking their first win of the 2020 season.
“We just have to take it one play at a time,” junior quarterback Diego Cervantes said. “We can’t try to think too far ahead and we just need to take care of our business in order to come out with the win.”
>> SNAP A STREAK: The Bronchos are trying to win a district opener for the first time since 2013. That year, Odessa High defeated Permian, 31-28, at Ratliff Stadium.
>> CENTURY MARK: Friday’s matchup will mark the 100th meeting between the Bronchos and Bulldogs. Midland High leads the all-time series 50-49 and has won the last six meetings. Midland High is also celebrating 100 years of football and has a new helmet decal to commemorate the anniversary.
>> THEY SAID IT: An 0-4 start was not what Midland High head coach Tim Anuszkiewicz had envisioned for his Bulldogs. The key for his team this week, he said, will be to control the ball and limit the mistakes that have hurt his team so far this season.
“I think our team is getting better every week but we’re still trying to find ourselves,” Anuszkiewicz said by phone Monday. “I don’t feel like we’ve performed up to our capability yet. We’re still developing as a team. We just have to a better job of taking care of what we have control over.”
>> DISTRICT 2-6A GLANCE: The second week of district play gets going this week. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday: Permian at Abilene High and San Angelo Central at Wolfforth Frenship. Midland Lee has the open date.
>> SUBVARSITY SCHEDULE: The freshmen and junior varsity teams return to action this week after a week off. Freshmen White faces Midland High at 5 p.m. Wednesday followed by Freshmen Red at 7 p.m. Both games are at Ratliff Stadium.
JV faces Midland High at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.
>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas