HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High Notebook for Nov. 3

After falling to District 2-6A leader San Angelo Central last Friday, there is little time to dwell on what could have been for the Odessa High football team.
Up next for the Bronchos is crosstown rival Permian and the two face off against each other for the 62nd time at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Bronchos head Danny Servance understands just how important the game is having been a part of both sides of the rivalry.
“It’s a community game,” Servance said. “People draw lines in the sand and they pick which side they’re going to root for.
“You’ve got cousins and best friends that are playing against each other and it’s a great, great atmosphere for high school football.”
The atmosphere is going to be slightly different this time around given the restrictions around COVID-19.
Unlike previous seasons, there won’t be over 15,000 fans at Ratliff Stadium taking in the game. Instead, it will be closer to 4,000 with the guidelines put in place by the Ector County ISD athletic department.
Even if it looks differently, Servance said the meaning of the game doesn’t change.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s five or 55,000 thousand in the stands, it’s always a special game,” he said. “The kids are going to play hard and get after it. Those people that will be there will still be loud and it’ll still be an electric atmosphere.”
The Bronchos are hoping that the progress made through the first three games can serve them well against the Panthers. Odessa High was within striking distance for most of the first half against San Angelo Central. However, it wasn’t able to keep up in a 38-7 loss.
The team had to deal with some difficult circumstances which included three defensive starters out with injury and not converting a single third down in Friday’s loss.
Heading into this week’s game, consistency continues to be something the Bronchos are searching for.
“When you make a mistake, it begins to grow and gets you off station to where you’re behind the chains and do things that you weren’t really equipped to do,” Servance said. “You can’t do things to shoot yourself in the foot and move back instead of moving forward.”
Odessa High also had to deal with a couple of breaks that did not go its way with a fumble and a close call on one of Central’s touchdown in the first half. Servance added that it did have an effect on his team given that it was still close.
“You just have to play through adversity, especially when you’re on the road and we’ve got to learn to overcome those things,” Servance said.
>> SERIES HISTORY: Permian leads the all-time series 50-10-1 and have won the last six meetings against the Bronchos. Odessa High last won in 2013, a 31-28 victory.
>> MORE ON THE PANTHERS: Servance added that one aspect of the Panthers’ offensive attack that he’s been impressed with is their improved passing game.
Permian has taken advantage of big plays in the passing game, completing 34 passes for 733 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I think people have loaded up the box and you’re not really giving them a choice,” Servance said. “They’ve had to throw the ball and been successful going it and that’s something they they’ve added to their repertoire and have been doing a good job at it.”
>> INJURY UPDATE: Odessa High was without three defensive starters in Friday’s game against San Angelo Central: Defensive backs Jesse Cervantes and Joey Gutierrez and linebacker Isaiah Vasquez. Servance said Monday that all three players would be game-time decisions Friday.
>> CENTURY MARK: Odessa High quarterback Diego Cervantes became the first Broncho to rush for over 100 yards this season. The junior finished with 127 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.
>> SUBVARSITY SCORES: San Angelo Central JV Orange 26, Odessa High JV 0; San Angelo Central Freshmen Blue 52, Odessa High Freshmen White 8; Central Freshmen Orange 40, Odessa High Freshmen Red 8. Odessa High’s JV is 1-3 while the Freshman teams are a combined 1-4.
The Freshman White team faces Permian at 5 p.m. Wednesday followed by Freshman Red at 7 p.m. The JV team faces Permian at 7 p.m. Thursday. All subvarsity games will be at Ratliff Stadium.
>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas