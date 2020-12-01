HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High Notebook for Dec. 1

It was a season no one within the Odessa High football program envisioned when the 2019 season ended.
In fact, after March, there were plenty of questions as to whether there would even be a season at all due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite all outside issues, the Bronchos were able to complete a 2020 season unlike any the program had dealt with in the past.
Unfortunately, it didn’t go as well as hoped for.
Friday’s 38-17 loss to Wolfforth Frenship marked the end of a winless campaign for Odessa High where it only played just seven games as opposed to the normal 10-game campaign.
Head coach Danny Servance said following the game that taking a game-by-game approach went beyond the usual cliché and said it took a strong effort from everyone in the program just to get the season to happen.
“It really was one game at a time where you didn’t know if you would play the next week,” Servance said. “I thought our staff did a great job and a lot of the credit goes to the athletic trainers.
“They kept things clean and sanitized and took care of the locker rooms where our kids were in a position to where we could finish the season.”
On the field, Servance complimented his team’s effort and resiliency through the adversity it faced in 2020. With several players out due to either injury or quarantine, he said that his team grew up over the course of the season.
He was especially pleased with the defense’s effort as the Bronchos forced three turnovers against the Tigers to keep the team in the game.
“They did a great job of preparing throughout the week,” Servance said. “I thought they looked sharp before the game and their legs looked fresh. I felt like we would come out and play well.”
Senior safety Jesse Cervantes had one of the three takeaways for the Bronchos — an interception late in the first half that set up a Bronchos touchdown.
He said that the turning point came after the Midland Lee game and said that he wanted to see the team close out the season on a strong note after a tough performance against the Rebels back on Nov. 13.
“It makes me feel like a big brother,” Cervantes said. “You put blood, sweat and tears in with these young guys and then you expect them to go out on the field and play their heart out just like if they’re seniors. It just brings me a lot of joy to see that happen.”
The Bronchos arrived on campus Monday to return equipment and with it, the preparation for the 2021 season is now underway. It was the last time for 29 Odessa High seniors to put on a Bronchos uniform.
Servance had a message for those seniors following the game about the next chapter after high school football.
“The things that they learned this year through adversity are things they’re going to be able to use when they leave Odessa High School,” he said. “Whether it’s overcoming a problem or having to work through something tough, what they learned on the football field is something that they can use that’ll stop them from quitting.”
>> ON THE GROUND: Servance said that it was a very different Frenship team compared to what they had seen the previous year.
After spreading the ball around with quarterback Donovan Smith, now at Texas Tech, the Tigers presented a balanced attack which spotlighted a run-first approach with senior William Bayouth and junior Tai’ja Smith. The duo finished with a combined 146 yards rushing.
“Both of those guys are two different styles of backs,” Servance said. “William is the scat back with speed and Smith is a power back. They both brought different things to the table and they did a good job of using that power and speed together.
>> DISTRICT 2-6A PLAY DONE: All four playoff teams out of District 2-6A learned their paths to the state championship after the regular season wrapped up Friday.
Permian and Midland Lee will be going to the Division I bracket while San Angelo Central and Abilene High will play in Division II. They await the four playoff teams out of El Paso from District 1-6A, which are still to be determined.
>> SEASON HIGHS: The Odessa High offense finished Friday’s game against Frenship with several season bests, including total yards (250), rushing yards (188), points (17) and first downs (14). Running backs Kaleb Sims and Jaiden Byford also finished with single-game bests of 67 and 60 yards, respectively.
The Bronchos also made their first field goal of the season, a 19-yarder by Ethan Alvarado with 1:41 remaining in the third quarter.
>> SUBVARSITY WRAPUP: Wolfforth Frenship JV 61, Odessa High JV 0; Wolfforth Frenship Freshmen 28, Odessa High Freshmen 8. The freshmen finished the season combined 1-10 while the junior varsity team ended up 1-7.
