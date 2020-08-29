  • August 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Late touchdown lifts Fort Stockton in opener

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Late touchdown lifts Fort Stockton in opener

Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15

Alpine........................ 0.... 8     0     7   —    15

Fort Stockton............. 0.... 6     0   13   —    19

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

Alpine: Oscar Velasquez 2 run (Allen Vargas Canaba run), 7:58.

Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 7 pass from Dominic Aguilar (run failed), :21.

Fourth Quarter

Alpine: Allen Vargas 5 run (Dom Fierro kick), 4:53..

Fort Stockton: AJ Garcia 73 pass from Dominic Aguilar (kick failed), 3:50.

Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 21 pass from Dominic Aguilar (Aguilar kick), 0:39.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                     Alpine    Fort Stockton

First Downs........................ 12...................... 9

Total Yards...................... 268.................. 209

Rushes-Yards............ 39-141............... 20-44

Passing Yards................. 127.................. 165

Passing...................... 8-17-1............. 9-18-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0................... 2-0

Punts-Avg.................... 4-31.5.............. 6-37.5

Penalties-Yards......... 15-155................. 6-60

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Alpine: Allen Vargas 11-37, Isiah Fierro 1-(-3), Jayden Canaba 11-29, Josh Haze 3-14, Blake Billings 4-33, Oscar Velasquez 5-18, Tray Ervin 2- (-5), Cody Barragan 2-18.

Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 11-11, Pedro Vasquez 7-8, AJ Garcia 1-13, Eliazar Lopez 1-12.

Passing

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 8-17-1—127.

Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 9-18-0—163.

Receiving

Alpine: Isiah Nunez 2-22, Jorge Monclova 2-19, Brady Crump, 2-38, Blake Billings 1-21, Aiden Morrissey 1-12.

Fort Stockton: Eliazar Lopez 1-12, Jaden Ureste 1-5, AJ Garcia 3-102, Jaylee Ibarra 1-7, Jadrien Ramierz 1-4, Isaiah Garcia 1-38, Pedro Basquez 1-4.

Posted: Saturday, August 29, 2020 12:01 am

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

FORT STOCKTON Trailing for much of the game, the Fort Stockton managed to capitalize when it mattered most.

Down by a field goal with less than one minute remaining, Panthers quarterback Dominic Aguilar connected with Jaylee Ibarra for a 21-yard touchdown to help Fort Stockton to a 19-15 victory against Alpine in the season opener Friday night at Panther Stadium.

“I knew that coming in that Alpine had a heck of a football team,” Fort Stockton head coach Mike Peters said. “I told our kids that if we could just hang with them until the end, we’d be able to win it; we did just that.

“We played poorly at times but we came up and when it counted, we made some plays.”

The game had a very defensive feel in the first half as neither team could crack the scoreboard in the opening quarter.

Both teams, however, found a way to get going in the second 12 minutes.

It was the Fightin’ Bucks who struck first when running back Oscar Velasquez scored on a 2-yard run with 7:58 left in the first half, quickly followed up by Allen Vargas two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

The Panthers would manage to capitalize on good field position late in the first half and it wasn’t long before Aguilar hooked up with Ibarra for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds remaining in the half.

The Panthers were unable to tie the game up as Aguilar’s run came up short on the two-point attempt.

After a scoreless third quarter, Vargas scored on a 5-yard run to extend the Fightin’ Bucks lead to 15-6 was good with 4:55 left in the game.

Fort Stockton answered right back with a 73-yard touchdown pass to AJ Garcia with 3:50 remaining.

“I told our kids that they played hard,” Alpine head coach John Fellows said. “There’s no question about that.

“We just have a bunch of things to clean up. We took care of the ball. But those penalties, we have to clean those up. I’m proud of the boys for their effort. We just have to clean some things up.”

The Panthers would eventually get the ball back with enough time to piece together a comeback.

“We were trying to get field position and set up a couple of plays that we used in that situation,” Peters said.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Saturday, August 29, 2020 12:01 am.

