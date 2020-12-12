HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Details set for Permian area round game against Carroll

The Permian football team has finalized details for it Class 6A Division I area playoff against Southlake Carroll.
The Panthers (8-2) will the Dragons (8-1) at 4 p.m. Friday at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene. Carroll advanced Friday with a 49-14 victory over Haltom City Haltom.
This will be the third straight year that Permian and Carroll will play after meeting in the regular season each of the last two seasons. The Dragons won 24-20 in 2018 at Southlake and 48-7 last year at Ratliff Stadium.
The winner of the area game will play the winner of Lewisville-Arlington Martin in the third round.
