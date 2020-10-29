HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos' Valdez filling whatever role asked of him

For Mario Valdez, his time on the Odessa High football team has been all about finding the right fit. The junior has played both running back and safety since he was called up to the varsity midway through last season as a sophomore.
Valdez has started to settle in his new role for the 2020 season as a starting free safety in the Bronchos’ secondary.
“Ever since I got moved up, I’ll do anything that the coaches ask me to do,” Valdez said. “They asked if I wanted to play defense and now I’m here as a safety.”
Valdez was called into his first varsity action last season against Harlingen South, where he started at safety. Prior to the game, he said that it was a mix of nerves and excitement.
As the 2019 season wore on, Valdez ended up making a few plays of his own, finishing the season with 13 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and an interception.
He also filled in as an emergency running back when injuries took its toll on the Odessa High backfield, carrying the ball 12 times. Being able to contribute early has helped him find his comfort zone.
“That first game was definitely very fast, but I felt like I started catching on and the game started to slow down little by little,” he said.
Valdez said that his greatest strength is his speed, which allows him to be able to make plays all over the field. He is working on getting stronger as well and has already made a good impression on his teammates and coaches.
Head coach Danny Servance credited Valdez with being flexible and doing his part to make sure he contributed wherever he was asked to line up.
“He really handled the changes well last year,” Servance said. “He is a super athlete and does a good job. He’s going to do whatever you ask him to do and that makes him unselfish and a very good teammate.”
Senior strong safety and team captain Jesse Cervantes has lined up alongside Valdez to start the first two games of the 2020 season. He added that Valdez’s speed and athleticism played an integral role in helping him make a smooth transition to defense.
“He was phenomenal, especially being able to fly like he does,” Cervantes said. “He ended up starting in his first varsity game and he’s just growing with experience. He was doing well last year and I think he’s got the chance to be even better as he keeps growing.”
Valdez credits Cervantes in helping him get up to speed and learning how to become a consistent playmaker in the defensive backfield. He added that Cervantes’ versatility is something that he tries to model his own game after as an example.
Seeing that relationship grow and develop is something that Servance believes has benefited both players.
“I think it’s helped Mario come out of his shell,” he said. “He’s more vocal and that’s what happens when you become more comfortable with your position.
“He’s become one of our leaders and it’s now Mario and Jesse back there and they’re both making plays. That’s what you want out of your secondary.”
The Bronchos’ secondary has been making plays despite only playing two games to this point. Odessa High has already intercepted four passes — one more than last year’s total.
And after showing improvement against Midland High, the defense will prepare for another tough test against San Angelo Central.
The Bronchos will have to find a way to contain senior quarterback Malachi Brown, who has already accounted for over 1,500 yards and 15 total touchdowns this season for the Bobcats.
“We just have to play our assignments,” Valdez said. “We can’t give up big plays and miss tackles. Those are some of the main goals that we’re trying to focus on right now.”
