  November 14, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos take lumps against Rebels - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos take lumps against Rebels

Midland Lee 46, Odessa High 0

Odessa High............. 0.... 0     0     0   —      0

Midland Lee............ 13.. 27     3     3   —    46

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Midland Lee: Makhilyn Young 29 run (Gunner Meade kick), 6:05. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 1:11. Key play: Midland Lee’s Finley Higgins intercepted a deflected pass at the 43-yard line to set the Rebels up in good field position.

Midland Lee: Makhilyn Young 10 run (run failed), 1:16. Drive; 8 plays, 84 yards, 2:17. Key plays: Mikey Serrano connected on passes of 28 and 18 yards to Sheamr Davis to keep the drive going.

Second Quarter

Midland Lee: Makhilyn Young 3 run (run failed), 11:30. Drive: 2 plays, 23 yards, 0:16. Key play: Brant Stadler intercepted an Odessa High pass and returned it 28 yards to the Bronchos 23-yard line to put the Rebels in good field position.

Midland Lee: Addison Akbar 1 run (Gunner Meade kick), 9:14. Drive: 4 plays, 50 yards, 1:00. Key play: Makhilyn Young had a 35-yard rush on the opening play of the drive to set Midland Lee up in the red zone.

Midland Lee: Makhilyn Young 2 run (Gunner Meade kick), 5:12. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 1:48. Key play: Mikey Serrano broke a 48-yard run to move the ball from the Lee 27 to the Odessa High 25-yard line.

Midland Lee: Shemar Davis 20 pass from Mikey Serrano (Gunner Meade kick), 0:54. Drive: 9 plays, 69 yards, 1:35. Key Play: Serrano connected with Nate Suttle on an 11-yard pass on fourth-and-3 from the Odessa High 31 to keep the drive alive. The Rebels scored on the next play from scrimmage.

Third Quarter

Midland Lee: FG Gunner Meade 32, 4:52. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 3:18. Key plays: Back-to-back personal foul penalties on Odessa High kept the drive alive.

Fourth Quarter

Midland Lee: FG Gunner Meade 30, 9:25. Drive: 6 plays, 15 yards, 2:23. Key play: Midland Lee defensive back Canyon Moses recovered an Odessa High fumble and returned the ball to the Odessa High 28-yard line to set up the drive.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                          Odessa High     Midland Lee

First Downs.......................... 6.................... 24

Total Yards........................ 82.................. 510

Rushes-Yards......... 35-(-18)............. 28-246

Passing........................... 100.................. 264

Comp-Att-Int............... 8-18-2........... 24-32-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 2-1................... 2-1

Punts-Avg.................... 7-35.7................. 1-30

Penalties-Yards............. 4-55................. 7-59

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Odessa High: Kaleb Sims 11-15, Jaiden Byford 3-(-4), Diego Cervantes 15-(-8), Kason Sims 6-(-21).

Midland Lee: Makhilyn Young 10-126, Mikey Serrano 4-41, Payton Clifton 4-34, Trent Gonzalez 4-25. Addison Akbar 5-19, Shemar Davis 2-1.

Passing

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 6-14-2—86, Kason Sims 2-4-0—14.

Midland Lee: Mikey Serrano 23-30-0—261, Payton Clifton 1-2-1—3.

Receiving

Odessa High: Ethan Alvarado 3-37, Jaiden Byford 1-22, Jovanni Flotte 2-17, Daymein Jordan 1-16, Kaleb Sims 1-8.

Midland Lee: Shemar Davis 7-101, Nate Suttle 6-68, Christian Romero 5-35, Addison Akbar 2-29, Michael Valles 1-14, Makhilyn Young 1-10, Alexander Gilbert 1-3, Juju Rivas 1-1.

Posted: Friday, November 13, 2020 11:34 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos take lumps against Rebels By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

MIDLAND Things did not get any easier for the Odessa High football team.

Just a week after being held in check by crosstown rival Permian, the Bronchos were again stifled Friday as Midland Lee used a stout defensive effort and a steady offensive attack to take a 46-0 victory in District 2-6A play at Grande Communications Stadium.

Odessa High (0-5 overall, 0-4 district) got off to a good start defensively by forcing the Rebels to punt on their first possession. That momentum stalled out, however, on the first drive when Finley Higgins intercepted a Bronchos pass near midfield.

“Midland Lee is a good football team and I thought we had some success early on,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “We just couldn’t overcome mistakes. We had that ball ricochet off a player and get intercepted and we just couldn’t bounce back from that mistake.”

It proved to be a pivotal turning point early on as Midland Lee (6-1, 3-1) cashed in the opportunity five plays later as Makhilyn Young capped the drive off with a 29-yard touchdown run with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter.

It was one of four touchdowns runs off the half for the junior running back, who finished with 126 yards on 10 carries. He added a 10-yard score on Lee’s next drive.

Odessa High tried to regain its footing to begin the second quarter. Midland Lee denied that chance as Brant Stadler intercepted a Bronchos pass near midfield and returned it to the Odessa High 23-yard line. Odessa High finished the night with three turnovers.

“Our defensive standards are high around here and I thought we lived up to it,” Midland Lee head coach Clint Hartman said. “We ended forcing a lot of negative yardage plays and other big plays as well.

“We ended up winning the turnover battle and special teams as well which is all good and the best thing is that we got out healthy.

Young added a 3-yard touchdown run two plays later to extend the lead to 19-0 with 11:30 left before halftime. He added his final touchdown two drives later with another 2-yard run.

In between Young’s scoring drive, Midland Lee added a 1-yard touchdown run from Addison Akbar as well as a 20-yard pass from Mikey Serrano to Shemar Davis on the Rebels’ final possession of the half.

Odessa High had chances to get on the scoreboard in the second half thanks to a Caleb Poitevint interception and a Zeke Garcia fumble recovery.

The Bronchos were unable to convert on either chance, however, and were shut out for the second time this season.

Midland Lee added a pair of field goals by Gunner Meade from 32 and 30 yards to cap off the scoring after halftime.

Posted in on Friday, November 13, 2020 11:34 pm.

