HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos take lumps against Rebels

MIDLAND Things did not get any easier for the Odessa High football team.
Just a week after being held in check by crosstown rival Permian, the Bronchos were again stifled Friday as Midland Lee used a stout defensive effort and a steady offensive attack to take a 46-0 victory in District 2-6A play at Grande Communications Stadium.
Odessa High (0-5 overall, 0-4 district) got off to a good start defensively by forcing the Rebels to punt on their first possession. That momentum stalled out, however, on the first drive when Finley Higgins intercepted a Bronchos pass near midfield.
“Midland Lee is a good football team and I thought we had some success early on,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “We just couldn’t overcome mistakes. We had that ball ricochet off a player and get intercepted and we just couldn’t bounce back from that mistake.”
It proved to be a pivotal turning point early on as Midland Lee (6-1, 3-1) cashed in the opportunity five plays later as Makhilyn Young capped the drive off with a 29-yard touchdown run with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter.
It was one of four touchdowns runs off the half for the junior running back, who finished with 126 yards on 10 carries. He added a 10-yard score on Lee’s next drive.
Odessa High tried to regain its footing to begin the second quarter. Midland Lee denied that chance as Brant Stadler intercepted a Bronchos pass near midfield and returned it to the Odessa High 23-yard line. Odessa High finished the night with three turnovers.
“Our defensive standards are high around here and I thought we lived up to it,” Midland Lee head coach Clint Hartman said. “We ended forcing a lot of negative yardage plays and other big plays as well.
“We ended up winning the turnover battle and special teams as well which is all good and the best thing is that we got out healthy.
Young added a 3-yard touchdown run two plays later to extend the lead to 19-0 with 11:30 left before halftime. He added his final touchdown two drives later with another 2-yard run.
In between Young’s scoring drive, Midland Lee added a 1-yard touchdown run from Addison Akbar as well as a 20-yard pass from Mikey Serrano to Shemar Davis on the Rebels’ final possession of the half.
Odessa High had chances to get on the scoreboard in the second half thanks to a Caleb Poitevint interception and a Zeke Garcia fumble recovery.
The Bronchos were unable to convert on either chance, however, and were shut out for the second time this season.
Midland Lee added a pair of field goals by Gunner Meade from 32 and 30 yards to cap off the scoring after halftime.
