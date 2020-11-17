HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos prepare for home finale

It was back to work for the Odessa High football team Monday as the Bronchos look to regroup and prepare for their final two games of the regular season.
It was a difficult night for Odessa High on the field as it was shut out for the second time this season in a 46-0 loss to Midland Lee Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.
Head coach Danny Servance credited Midland Lee and head coach Clint Hartman for their efforts in the victory. He also gave credit to his team for continuing to battle and stay the course.
“Coach Hartman does a great job with Midland Lee. They’re loaded with great players and they did a great job against us,” Servance said. “I’m still proud of our guys because they continue to fight. I talk a lot about how this is a resilient team and they’re going to continue to fight until there’s no more time left on the clock.”
The Bronchos will have to be ready for the next challenge as they host Abilene High in a key District 2-6A showdown at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
The Eagles (2-4 overall, 2-2 district) defeated Wolfforth Frenship 42-7 last week and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory Friday. Because of what’s on the line, Servance said that the other message to his team is to treat the matchup against Abilene High as a playoff game.
“We have plenty to play for with all the things we have ahead of us,” Servance said. “That’s how we’re coaching our kids and that’s the attitude they have. They’re getting prepared in order to do that.”
Friday also marks the final home game of the 2020 season for the Bronchos, with 28 seniors set for their final game at Ratliff Stadium.
One of those seniors, receiver Jovanni Flotte, echoed his coach’s sentiment about what’s at stake and says that he’s looking forward to taking the field.
“We just have to treat it like a playoff game,” Flotte said. “We have to go out and try to win these last two games and go all out and play with our hearts.”
>> MORE ON THE EAGLES: As the Bronchos prepare to face the Eagles, Servance noted that one of the big keys will be to match the intensity up front. Abilene High has gotten on the right track in recent weeks by winning two of its last three games after an 0-3 start.
“I always say that the game is won in the trenches,” Servance said. “When you see their offensive line and how they execute, they do a great job. They’re nasty in the trenches, they’re physical and we have to match that intensity.
“We have to do a good job of holding them at bay and be able to put up some points on the board.”
>> FIRST PICK: Odessa High defensive lineman Caleb Poitevint had a moment to remember in the second half against Midland Lee. The senior recorded his first career interception after catching a pass that he deflected from the Rebels quarterback.
The forced turnover is the fifth interception that Odessa High has as a team, surpassing last season’s total.
“It felt pretty good to make that play,” Poitevint said. “It’s definitely a rare play to make for a defensive lineman. I just tipped it and saw my opportunity to go after it so I took it.”
>> DISTRICT 2-6A PLAYOFF GLANCE: San Angelo Central and Permian have already clinched playoff spots and play each other this week with a chance to stake their claim to a potential district title. Midland Lee can also clinch a playoff spot with a win Friday over rival Midland High. Wolfforth Frenship is off this week and needs an Abilene High loss to stay alive for postseason hopes.
>> SERIES HISTORY: Abilene High leads the all-time series 42-34 over Odessa High. This is also the first meeting between the two schools since 2017. The Eagles have won three straight matchups prior to the hiatus. The Bronchos last defeated Abilene High back in 2014, a 41-37 victory.
>> SUBVARSITY RESULTS: Midland Lee JV 42, Odessa High 14; Midland Lee 64, Freshman Red, 0; Midland Lee 48, Freshman White 0. Odessa High’s JV team is 1-5 while the Freshman teams are a combined 1-8.
Servance said that the freshman teams would be combined for the final two games of the season. The freshman team hosts Abilene High at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ratliff Stadium while the JV team faces Abilene High at 5 p.m. Thursday at Abilene High School.
