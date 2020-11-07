  • November 7, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos fall to Panthers for seventh straight time - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos fall to Panthers for seventh straight time

Permian 45, Odessa High 7

Permian.................. 14.. 14   14     3   —    45

Odessa High............. 0.... 0     7     0   —      7

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 32 pass from Harper Terry (Hayden Kidd kick), 8:14. Drive: 7 plays, 78 yards, 2:36. Key plays: Terran Limuel had consecutive runs of 16 and 18 yards to keep the drive moving.

Permian: Terran Limuel 13 run (Hayden Kidd kick), 3:42. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 2:47. Key play: Odessa High was called for a face mask penalty on the first play of the drive to set the Panthers up in Bronchos territory.

Second Quarter

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 79 pass from Harper Terry (Tate Terry kick), 7:47. Drive: 3 plays, 67 yards, 0:44.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 27 pass from Harper Terry (Tate Terry kick), 3:13. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 3:59. Key plays:  Harper Terry connected with Cade Tschauner on a 15-yard pass to keep the drive going.

Third Quarter

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 17 pass from Harper Terry (Hayden Kidd kick), 7:47. Drive: 3 plays, 79 yards, 0:55. Key play: Lucas Salazar had a 59-yard run on the opening play of the half to move the drive into the red zone.

Odessa High: Daymein Jordan 35 pass from Diego Cervantes (Camilo Nicolas kick), 6:11. Drive: 3 plays, 34 yards, 0:54.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 71 pass from Zach Wheeler (Tate Terry kick), 3:13. Drive: 1 play, 71 yards, 0:16.

Fourth Quarter

Permian: FG Hayden Kidd 26, 3:04. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 2:01. Key play: A short punt by Odessa High set the Panthers up in the red zone to begin the drive.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                  Permian    Odessa High

First Downs........................ 19...................... 3

Total Yards...................... 504.................. 110

Rushes-Yards............ 47-263.......... 15-(-12)

Passing........................... 241.................. 122

Comp-Att-Int............... 6-12-0........... 13-26-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0................... 3-0

Punts-Avg.................... 3-38.3.............. 9-32.7

Penalties-Yards............. 9-85................. 3-35

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Permian: Terran Limuel 7-71, Lucas Salazar 5-68, Rodney Hall 3-47, Harper Terry 10-31, Bra’dyn Brooks 10-25, Johnny Martinez 3-17, Andy Castillo 5-7, Shy Stephens-Deary 1-1, Tristan Johnson 1-1, Zach Wheeler 2-(-5).

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 4-6, Kaleb Sims 7-3, Jaiden Byford 1-5, Kason Sims 3-(-26).

Passing

Permian: Harper Terry 5-8-0—170, Zach Wheeler 1-4-0—71.

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 12-22-0—117, Kason Sims 1-4-0—5.

Receiving

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 5-226, Cade Tschauner 1-15.

Odessa High: Jovanni Flotte 6-43, Daymein Jordan 2-40, Perry Gonzales 1-22, Trey Ford 1-8, Ivan Carreon 1-6, Kaleb Sims 2-3.

Posted: Friday, November 6, 2020 11:54 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos fall to Panthers for seventh straight time By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa High football team entered its matchup with Permian with hopes of getting on track after a trying start to the season.

Those hopes were quickly dashed as the Bronchos were stymied by Permian’s defense and its aerial attack as they fell 45-7 in District 2-6A play at Ratliff Stadium.

Odessa High (0-4 overall, 0-3 district) fell for the seventh straight time to its crosstown rival and Permian (5-2, 3-1) won its second straight game.

The Bronchos struggled to get momentum throughout the first half, going three-and-out on five of their six possessions.

“We just made too many mistakes,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “This is the type of game that we said earlier in the week that the team who makes the least amount of mistakes will win the game. That’s what happened with us.”

Permian took full advantage with big plays in the passing game for quarterback Harper Terry. Terry’s favorite target in the first half was Shy Stephens-Deary. The senior receiver took all three first-half catches for touchdowns for 138 yards. Stephens-Deary finished with 226 yards on five catches, all of them resulting in scores.

The five touchdown catches broke a record for most touchdown catches in a single game set by Roy Williams back in 1998. It is also the second-most total yards received in a single game, only behind Williams from that same year.

“It means a lot to be able to accomplish that,” Stephens-Deary said. “I’ve worked hard for it but I couldn’t have done it without my team and I thank them a lot for it.”

Permian’s offense got going early by scoring on its first two possessions. Terry connected with Stephens-Deary on a 32-yard touchdown pass on the first drive. Terran Limuel added a 13-yard run to open up a 14-0 lead with 3:42 left in the opening quarter.

Odessa High’s best scoring chance in the first half came after holding Permian to a three-and-out on the Panthers’ next possession. The Bronchos moved the ball into Permian territory when Diego Cervantes connected with Jovanni Flotte on a 26-yard pass to the Panthers’ 41-yard line. Flotte finished with 43 yards on six catches.

The drive stalled out, however, as Odessa High was unable to convert on fourth down and gave the ball back to Permian. The Panthers took advantage three plays later when Stephens-Deary had a catch and run of 79 yards for his second score of the half. The speedster added a 17-yard touchdown reception later in the half.

He added two more touchdown catches of 17 and 71 yards in the second half to break Williams’ record. The Panthers also added a 26-yard field goal by Hayden Kidd with 3:04 left in the fourth quarter.

“I thought that they did a great job,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “I thought they came out focused and didn’t let the emotions get the best of them and just played solid football.”

Odessa High’s lone score of the game came on its second possession of the second half. Cervantes connected with Daymein Jordan on a 35-yard touchdown pass after the Bronchos’ defense pinned Permian back inside its own 5-yard line. Cervantes finished 12 of 22 for 117 yards passing and the lone score.

