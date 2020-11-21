  • November 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Abilene High pulls away from Odessa High

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Abilene High pulls away from Odessa High

Abilene High 29, Odessa High 7

Abilene High............. 2.... 7   13     7   —    29

Odessa High............. 0.... 0     0     7   —      7

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Abilene High: Safety, Javante Delce tackled in end zone, 2:15.

Second Quarter

Abilene High: Nate Seballos 11 pass from Abel Ramirez (Anthony Ramirez kick), 11:53. Drive: 7 plays, 51 yards, 2:15. Key play: Abel Ramirez connected with Frederick Johnson on a 37-yard pass on 3rd and 9 from midfield to put the Eagles in the red zone.

Third Quarter

Abilene High: Jeshari Houston 10 pass from Abel Ramirez (Anthony Ramirez kick), 8:29. Drive: 9 plays, 69 yards, 3:31. Key plays: Phonzo Dotson had consecutive runs of 17 and 10 yards to move the ball into the red zone.

Abilene High: Jeshari Houston 15 pass from Abel Ramirez (run failed), 6:08. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 1:05. Key plays: Phonzo Dotson had consecutive runs of 17 and 10 yards to move the ball into the red zone.

Fourth Quarter

Abilene High: Da’King Thomas 10 run (Anthony Ramirez kick), 6:12. Drive: 12 plays, 79 yards, 5:48. Key plays: Phonzo Dotson had a 26-yard run from the Odessa High 43-yard line to the 17 to put the Eagles in the red zone.

Odessa High: Terrance Samuel 17 pass from Diego Cervantes (Camilo Nicolas kick), 4:57. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:15. Key plays: In his first action of the game, Diego Cervantes connected with Perry Gonzales and Jovanni Flotte for passes of 19 and 17 yards to move the drive into Abilene High territory.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                         AHS                  OHS

First Downs........................ 24.................... 11

Total Yards...................... 474.................. 130

Rushes-Yards............ 46-261............... 22-22

Passing........................... 213.................. 108

Comp-Att-Int............. 15-23-1........... 11-19-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 2-1

Punts-Avg.................... 3-20.0.............. 5-37.4

Penalties-Yards......... 12-113................. 5-48

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Abilene High: Phonzo Dotson 22-138, Da’King Thomas 11-79, Luke Tebow 7-35, Abel Ramirez 4-(-3), Danny Vasquez 2-(-8).

Odessa High: Jaiden Byford 4-17, Kaleb Sims 3-10, Diego Cervantes 3-7, Kason Sims 9-(-7), Javante Delce 3-(-5).

Passing

Abilene High: Abel Ramirez 14-22-1—208, Luke Tebow 1-1-0—5.

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 5-6-0—64, Kason Sims 6-13-0—44.

Receiving

Abilene High: Frederick Johnson 4-79, Jeshari Houston 4-54, Anthony Ramirez 2-46, Nate Seballos 4-28, Phonzo Dotson 1-6.

Odessa High: Jovanni Flotte 6-61, Perry Gonzales 1-19, Terrance Samuel 1-17, Jaiden Byford 2-11, Daymein Jordan 1-0.

Interceptions

Abilene High: None.

Odessa High: Jayven Gonzales 1-0.

Posted: Friday, November 20, 2020 11:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Abilene High pulls away from Odessa High By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa High football team showed it was up for the fight against Abilene High and had its chances to strike.

Unfortunately for the Bronchos, they couldn’t find that breakthrough moment.

Abilene High used a persistent rushing attack and a swarming defense Friday to take control early as Odessa High fell 29-7 to the Eagles at Ratliff Stadium.

The victory, combined with a Midland High loss to Midland Lee, clinched a playoff spot for Abilene High (3-4 overall, 3-2 District 2-6A), while Odessa High (0-6, 0-5) was eliminated from playoff contention.

“Those guys fought their tails off,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “That’s who they are and that’s what they’re going to do every time we step on the field. That’s just how we play and it showed what those guys are made of.”

Odessa High tried to change things up by starting Kason Sims at quarterback. Sims started the game as starter Diego Cervantes was dealing with an injury, according to Servance. The Bronchos were able to get a pair of first downs on their first drive before being forced to punt.

Abilene High’s offense then held the ball for 6:36 of the first quarter and got on the doorstep of scoring. The Bronchos defense, however, stood tall as the Eagles fumbled near the goal line and were shut out from the scoreboard.

That was until the next play when Abilene High’s Jayton Stuckey tackled Odessa High running back Javante Delce in the end zone for a safety and the first points of the game.

Abilene High then took advantage of a short field on the next possession and quarterback Abel Ramirez connected with Nate Seballos on an 11-yard pass. It was one of three touchdown passes in the game for Ramirez, who left in the third quarter with an injury and did not return.

Eagles coach Mike Fullen said after the game that Ramirez was held out as a precaution.

The Bronchos defense held strong on the next two Eagles drives by forcing a punt and when Jayven Gonzales intercepted a pass in the red zone near the end of the first half.

Odessa High was unable to convert its best chance of the half after a short Abilene High punt led to a missed 42-yard field goal. Despite that, the Bronchos only trailed 9-0 at halftime.

Abilene High was able to create the separation it needed in the third quarter thanks to Ramirez connecting with Jeshari Houston on touchdowns of 10 and 15 yards on the Eagles’ first two drives of the half.

The Eagles’ final score came two drives later when Da’King Thomas capped a 12-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining.

“We kind of got in our own way early on,” Fullen said. “We came back in the second half and I told the guys to take a deep breath and just start over and I thought we came out and executed well.”

The Odessa High offense was unable to answer on its first three drives of the half, ending with two punts and a lost fumble.

Cervantes entered the game after Abilene’s last scoring drive and led the Bronchos to their only points, finding Terrance Samuel in the middle of the end zone on a 17-yard pass with 4:57 remaining.

The Bronchos were unable to chip away more, however, as Abilene High made one last defensive stop and ran out the clock for the victory.

