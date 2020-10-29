HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Odessa High, Permian set for District 2-6A Meet

The Odessa High and Permian cross country teams will both vie for a title at the District 2-6A Championships Thursday at UTPB Park.

The girls race is set to begin at 11 a.m., followed by the boys race at 11:50 a.m.

The Odessa High girls enter the meet as the defending district champions. Permian’s Raeley Howard finished second at the Odessa Invitational on Oct. 8.

There will be a new boys champion this year with Amarillo Tascosa no longer in the district.

Permian’s Christian Chavez and Odessa High’s Adrian Lujan finished first and second, respectively, at the Odessa Invitational. Permian’s boys team won the team title in that event.