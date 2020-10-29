  • October 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Chavez helps Permian capture District 2-6A title - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Chavez helps Permian capture District 2-6A title

District 2-6A Meet

Thursday, UTPB Park

BOYS (5K)

Team Standings

1. Permian, 46; 2. Abilene High, 70; 3. Odessa High, 73; 4. Wolfforth Frenship, 90; 5. Midland Lee, 105; 6. San Angelo Central, 137; 7. Midland High, 159.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Christian Chavez, Permian, 16 minutes, 8.97 seconds; 2. Andruw Villa, Abilene High, 16:25.97; 3. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 16:55.44; 4. Joseph Flotte, Odessa High, 17:12.56; 5. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 17:24.15; 6. Andy Sotelo, Permian, 17:25.78; 7. Christopher Banks, San Angelo Central, 17:26.93; 8. Brock Scoggin, Abilene High, 17:27.40; 9. Collin Turley, Wolfforth Frenship, 17:30.78; 10. Jalon Jackson, Wolfforth Frenship, 17:31.09.

Other Area Runners

ABILENE HIGH: 17. Shawn Bennett, 18:24.34; 19. Ross Stevens, 18:31.62; 24. Nicholas Gonzalez, 18:44.28; 31. Joseph Campo, 19:11.31; 43. Tristan Pallarez, 21:25.94.

MIDLAND HIGH: 12. Logan Rutledge, 17:46.38; 21. Jackson Martin, 18:33.90; 37. Jose Zubia, 19:52.81; 44. Lorenzo Orosco, 21:47.25; 45. Josef Kaderka, 22:35.34; 46. Elias Silva, 22:47.78.

MIDLAND LEE: 14. Chanler Bushma, 18:03.81; 22. Samuel Gonzalez, 18:36.41; 26. Christopher Lopez, 18:47.53; 38. Javier Lopez, 20:23.56.

ODESSA HIGH: 16. Alex Camacho, 18:23.97; 20. Jose Mora, 18:33.59; 30. Adrian Rente Talamantes, 19:05; 32. Alejandro Tercero, 19:18.72; 41. Joshua Pina, 20:49.

PERMIAN: 11. Adriel Hinojos, 17:32.81; 13. Elyjah Conwright, 17:47.62; 15. William Zamarano, 18:21.59; 23. Jesse Garcia, 18:38.09; Luke Garcia, 18:59.94.

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL: 27. Matthew Purtell, 18:49.12; 33. Andres Ybarra, 19:21.91; 34. Jamison Jurado, 19:27.47; 36. Sebastian Espinoza, 19:44.94; 39. Art Vasquez, 20:29.03; 40. Jace Lasiter, 20:35.22.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP: 18. William Jake Armstrong, 18:24.65; 25. Zachary Gordon, 18:44.81; 28. Gavin Morrison, 18:54; 35. Brett Cram, 19:36.44; 42. Gage Etchison, 20:54.97.

 

 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Thursday, October 29, 2020 7:44 pm

After finishing second a year ago at the District 2-6A meet, the Permian boys cross country team looked to get back on top in 2020.

The Panthers did just that, finishing with 46 points clinching the district title Thursday at UTPB Park. Christian Chavez continued his strong season, finishing with a time of 16 minutes, 8.97 seconds as the individual district champion. Abilene High’s Andruw Villa (16:25.97) finished second behind Chavez.

Permian and Abilene High (70 points) earned spots to the Region I-6A meet Nov. 10 in Lubbock.

“I almost can’t even put it into words,” Permian head coach Darchelle Welch said. “Since day one when I saw them all come out and arrive, I watched what was inside of them. I knew that I just need to let them find themselves so that they’d go out and race and have that confidence.”

Odessa High (73) finished third and narrowly missed qualifying for regionals as a team. Wolfforth Frenship (90) finished in fourth place followed by Midland Lee (105), San Angelo Central (137) and Midland High (159).

Senior Adrian Lujan (16:55.44) and sophomore Joseph Flotte (17:12.36) finished third and fourth, respectively, to qualify as individuals for the Bronchos.

Midland Lee’s Bridger Bowcutt, Central’s Christopher Banks and Frenship’s Collin Turley and Jalon Jackson also qualified for regionals.

The Panthers had five runners finish in the Top 15, including Chavez and a sixth-place finish from Andy Sotelo (17:25.78). Chavez’s winning time was more than 20 seconds faster from his time at the Odessa Invitational three weeks ago.

“It just feels great,” Chavez said. “I felt like I’ve really worked for it all season and deserve it. We all went 100 percent as a team today.”

Permian even had a little extra motivation even before race day. Welch said that she arranged for Thomas Valles from the 1987 McFarland High School cross country team to come to Odessa and speak to the team Wednesday night during its pre-race meeting. The team won the California state title in 1987 and the story was made into the 2015 film, “McFarland, USA.”

For Sotelo, Valles’ message had an impact on him heading into Thursday’s race.

“He told us to just focus on one hill at a time,” Sotelo said. “Just focus on that and you’ll be able to reach your goal on winning championships.”

The Permian boys had been doing plenty of winning in October with team wins in Lubbock and Abilene prior to Thursday’s meet.

Welch said that she saw a different mentality with this team and knew that the Panthers could get it done.

“Every single one of these kids I can count on to step up, lead the team and do the right thing,” she said. “I am so proud of them and they make me a very proud coach.”

Getting back to regionals also carried a special meaning for Lujan. As a senior, this was his last chance to get back to the regional meet and said he was proud of how he ran as he, Chavez and Villa all separated from the pack early.

“I felt good and I raced against a lot of good competitors today,” Lujan said. “It was tough to try and keep the pace. I wanted to be able to get some separation and give myself a little cushion just in case anything happened.”

Odessa High boys head coach Cody Valenzuela said that seeing both Lujan and Flotte make a return to the regional meet is special given all the circumstances surrounding the season and COVID-19.

“For all these obstacles, these guys still showed out and were able to get those places right next to each other,” Valenzuela said. “It’s just a blessing to see them do that and it just feels really good.”

