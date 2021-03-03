HIGH SCHOOL: Candidates for ECISD Executive Director of Athletics and Odessa High Head Football Coach

The Ector County Independent School District currently has openings for its Executive Director of Athletics, along with the head football coaching position at Odessa High.
Current ECISD Executive Director of Athletics, Bruce McCray, announced in January that he would be retiring from the position in June.
Just two days later, McCrary said that OHS football coach Danny Servance would be reassigned.
The Odessa American sent Freedom of Information Act requests to ECISD for all the applicants for both openings and received the following lists.
ECISD Director of Communications Mike Adkins said that candidates for the Odessa High opening were being interviewed this week, while the candidates for the Executive Director of Athletics would be interviewed after Spring Break, which begins Friday with the West Texas Relays at Ratliff Stadum.
