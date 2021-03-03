  • March 3, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL: Candidates for ECISD Executive Director of Athletics and Odessa High Head Football Coach

HIGH SCHOOL: Candidates for ECISD Executive Director of Athletics and Odessa High Head Football Coach

ECISD Executive Director of Athletics Candidates

Name  Current Position     School

Anthony A. Annis Principal/Director of Operations and Grants           Karnes City H.S.

Brian Czulno       Teacher   Harmony School of Innovation, Fort Worth

Britton Koestler  P.E. Teacher, Assistant Volleyball, Soccer coach      Odessa H.S.

Bryan Fetzer       Chief Operations Director, American Track League N/A

Chris Bryant                        Science Dept. Chair; Head Boys Soccer Coach         Midland Lee H.S.

Clint Heard         Montgomery ISD Athletic Director           Montgomery, TX

Dakota Anderson                District Adapted Physical Education Teach             Carbon County, Rawlins, Wyo.

Daniel Gill           Director of Athletics                Episcopal School, Dallas

Devin Redd          St. Louis Stampede head coach              N/A

Doug Adams        Teacher   Mansfield ISD

Eric Cormier        High School Principal              Brazos High School

Gerald C. Gonzalez              Assistant Athletic Director      San Antonio ISD

Gerald Nixon       Superintendent       Hardin ISD

Ivory Dillard        Assistant Football Coach         East Central ISD

J.T. Stroder          Superintendent       Rogersville (TN) City School

Jeff Corean         Assistant Principal/Coach       Grandfalls-Royalty ISD

Kendrick Rochelle               Substitute Teacher  Maud ISD

Kenta Matsuda   P.E. Teacher             John Drugan School, El Paso

Mark Dominguez Superintendent       Buena Vista ISD

Matt Garrett        Asst. Athletic Director              Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill

Michael Stovall   Assistant Principal  Hondo ISD

Mike Sneed         Coach      N/A

Scot Hafley         Athletic Director      Wichita Falls ISD

Shane Jenke       Assistant Athletic Director      Fort Worth Country Day

Todd Wright        Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach             Killeen Ellison H.S.

Tony Johnson      Athletic Director/Head Football Coach    W.T. White H.S.

Tracey Borchardt                Assistant Director of Athletics                Ector County ISD

Zach Thurwalker Athletic Director      River Gardens School District, St. Louis, MO

Odessa High School Head Football Coach Candidates

Name  Current Position     School

Alfonso Calderon                Athletic Coordinator/Head Coach           United ISD, Laredo

Bradley Marquez Business Development Manager             N/A

Chason Hale       Head Wrestling Coach             Fort Worth Carter-Riverside H.S.

Cody McGuire      PE Teacher, coach    Westlake H.S, Eanes ISD

Dakota Anderson                District Adapted Physical Education Teacher          Carbon County, Rawlins, Wyo.

Dean Garza         Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator         Odessa H.S.

Diamon Hughes  N/A          N/A

Dusty Ortiz          Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator        Keller Timber Creek H.S.

Erik Hartman       Offensive Coordinator             Glen Rose H.S.

Gregory Hodge    Assistant Coach       Perryton H.S.

Jay Freeman       Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator         Kellar Fossil Ridge H.S.

J.W. Cope             Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator         Keller H.S.

Jeffrey Stone      Co-Offensive Coordinator        Mesquite Poteet H.S.

Jesus Lopez        Defensive Coordinator            Clint H.S.

Joaquin Escobar Athletic Director/Head Coach  Carrizo Springs ISD

Kendrick Rochelle               Substitute Teacher  Maud ISD

Kenta Matsuda   P.E. Teacher             John Drugan School, El Paso

Lawrence Williams              Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator   Desoto  H.S.

Luis Salais          Defensive Coordinator            El Paso Andress H.S.

Michael Mason    Defensive Coordinator            New Boston ISD

Michael Lawrence               Co-Defensive Coordinator       Dickinson H.S.

Montey Stevenson              Athletic Coordinator/Coach     Copperas Cove H.S.

Nate Skelton       Offensive Coordinator             Amarillo High

Patrick Strambler               Coach      Royse City H.S.

Paul Mierkiewicz Head Coach (2014-18)               McPherson (KS) College

Paul Ronga         Head Coach (2019)   Walter Panas H.S., Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.

Paulo Gonzalez   Offensive Line Coach              Dublin ISD

Rudy Powe          Co-Defensive Coordinator       Mesquite H.S.

Ryan Disney        Junior High P.E.        Marshall ISD

Tony Johnson          Athletic Director/Head Football Coach    W.T. White H.S.

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:42 pm

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:42 pm

The Ector County Independent School District currently has openings for its Executive Director of Athletics, along with the head football coaching position at Odessa High.

Current ECISD Executive Director of Athletics, Bruce McCray, announced in January that he would be retiring from the position in June.

Just two days later, McCrary said that OHS football coach Danny Servance would be reassigned.

The Odessa American sent Freedom of Information Act requests to ECISD for all the applicants for both openings and received the following lists.

ECISD Director of Communications Mike Adkins said that candidates for the Odessa High opening were being interviewed this week, while the candidates for the Executive Director of Athletics would be interviewed after Spring Break, which begins Friday with the West Texas Relays at Ratliff Stadum.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

