HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Stephens-Deary earns second District 2-6A Player of the Year honor

Permian senior guard Shy Stephens-Deary was named the District 2-6A Player of the Year for the second consecutive season on the All-District 2-6A team released this weekend.

Stephens-Deary led the Panthersin scoring as they advanced to the area round of the playoffs.

Teammates Cedric Baty, Tremayne Baty and Race Herr also earned first-team honors for Permian while Coco Rose and Christian Tijerina represented Odessa High on the first team.

Calvione Callicutt earned second-team honors for Permian, with Odessa High’s L.J. Willis, Ivan Carreon and Jaylen McCowan also selected.