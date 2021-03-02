  • March 2, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Stephens-Deary earns second District 2-6A Player of the Year honor

District 2-6A All-District Team

BOYS

SUPERLATIVES

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Shy Stephens-Deary, Sr., Permian.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Devin Hartfield, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tracy Godfrey, Jr., Wolfforith Frenship.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Tajavis Miller, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Paul Page, Wolfforth Frenship.

FIRST TEAM

Jalen McGee, Sr., Abilene High; Branden Campbell, Jr., San Angelo Central; Jeb Smallwood, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship; Cedric Baty, Jr., Permian; Nathan Watts, Sr., Abilene High; Coco Rose, Jr., Odessa High; Race Herr, Soph., Permian; Nicholas Smith, Sr., Midland High; Christian Tijerina, Soph., Odessa High; Tate Beeles, Soph., Wolfforth Frenship; Chance Fields, Jr., San Angelo Central; Tremayne Baty, Soph., Permian.

SECOND TEAM

D.J. Modest, Sr., Abilene High; Jackson Stevens, Sr., Abilene High; Vincent Lara, Sr., San Angelo Central; Raven Ortiz, Jr., San Angelo Central; Lincoln Parrott, Jr., Wolfforth Frenship; Brandon Foster, Jr., Midland Lee; Tre Hubert, Sr., Midland Lee; Jeremiah Phillips, Sr., Midland High; Calvione Calicutt, Jr., Permian; Jaylen McCowan, Jr., Odessa High; Ivan Carreon, Fr., Odessa High; L.J. Willis, Jr., Odessa High.

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 11:05 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Stephens-Deary earns second District 2-6A Player of the Year honor

Permian senior guard Shy Stephens-Deary was named the District 2-6A Player of the Year for the second consecutive season on the All-District 2-6A team released this weekend.

Stephens-Deary led the Panthersin scoring as they advanced to the area round of the playoffs.

Teammates Cedric Baty, Tremayne Baty and Race Herr also earned first-team honors for Permian while Coco Rose and Christian Tijerina represented Odessa High on the first team.

Calvione Callicutt earned second-team honors for Permian, with Odessa High’s L.J. Willis, Ivan Carreon and Jaylen McCowan also selected.

