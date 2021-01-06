HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Slow start costs Odessa High against Abilene High

A fast start proved to be the difference as the Odessa High boys basketball team fell 81-67 to Abilene High in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Eagle Gym.

The Bronchos were outscored 17-4 in the first quarter and trailed by 27 points at the end of the third quarter. Odessa High (8-5 overall, 0-3 district) tried to cut into the deficit with a 31-point fourth quarter but it was not enough.

Coco Rose led all scorers with a game-high 31 points for the Bronchos, while Christian Tijerina added 16.

Jalen McGee was one of four Eagles (12-3, 1-1) to finish in double figures scoring with 23 points. Kelton Jackson added 14 points, while Nathan Watts had 13 and D.J. Modest had 10.