  • January 6, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Slow start costs Odessa High against Abilene High

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Slow start costs Odessa High against Abilene High

Abilene High 81, Odessa High 67

ODESSA HIGH (8-5, 0-3)

Coco Rose 12 5-5 31, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Adrian Muzquiz 1 0-0 2, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-0 2, Efrain Orona 0 0-0 0, Ivan Carreon 0 0-0 0, L.J. Willis 3 3-4 9, Christian Tijerina 6 3-3 16, Pete Gamboa 0 0-0 0, Perry Gonzales 3 0-0 7, Diego Cervantes 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 11-12 67.

ABILENE HIGH (12-3, 1-1)

Pooh Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kelton Jackson 5 3-3 14, Alex Hoppe 3 0-0 6, Jalen McGee 8 3-3 23, A.J. Washington 1 0-0 2, Sami Kanayo 1 0-0 2, Jackson Stevens 2 0-0 5, Jake Breckenridge 1 0-0 2, D.J. Modest 4 1-4 10, Nathan Watts 5 2-2 13 . Totals 32 9-12 81.

Odessa High............. 4.. 16   16   31   —    67

Abilene High........... 17.. 21   25   18   —    81

3-Point goals — Odessa High 4 (Rose 2, Tijerina 1, Gonzales 1), Abilene High 8 (McGee 4, Jackson 1, Stevens 1, Modest 1, Watts 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 14, Abilene High 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 6:41 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Slow start costs Odessa High against Abilene High

ABILENE A fast start proved to be the difference as the Odessa High boys basketball team fell 81-67 to Abilene High in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Eagle Gym.

The Bronchos were outscored 17-4 in the first quarter and trailed by 27 points at the end of the third quarter. Odessa High (8-5 overall, 0-3 district) tried to cut into the deficit with a 31-point fourth quarter but it was not enough.

Coco Rose led all scorers with a game-high 31 points for the Bronchos, while Christian Tijerina added 16.

Jalen McGee was one of four Eagles (12-3, 1-1) to finish in double figures scoring with 23 points. Kelton Jackson added 14 points, while Nathan Watts had 13 and D.J. Modest had 10.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

