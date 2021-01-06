HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Slow start costs Odessa High against Abilene High

OHS broncho logo RGB.png
- Abilene High 81, Odessa High 67
-
ODESSA HIGH (8-5, 0-3)
Coco Rose 12 5-5 31, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Adrian Muzquiz 1 0-0 2, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-0 2, Efrain Orona 0 0-0 0, Ivan Carreon 0 0-0 0, L.J. Willis 3 3-4 9, Christian Tijerina 6 3-3 16, Pete Gamboa 0 0-0 0, Perry Gonzales 3 0-0 7, Diego Cervantes 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 11-12 67.
ABILENE HIGH (12-3, 1-1)
Pooh Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kelton Jackson 5 3-3 14, Alex Hoppe 3 0-0 6, Jalen McGee 8 3-3 23, A.J. Washington 1 0-0 2, Sami Kanayo 1 0-0 2, Jackson Stevens 2 0-0 5, Jake Breckenridge 1 0-0 2, D.J. Modest 4 1-4 10, Nathan Watts 5 2-2 13 . Totals 32 9-12 81.
Odessa High............. 4.. 16 16 31 — 67
Abilene High........... 17.. 21 25 18 — 81
3-Point goals — Odessa High 4 (Rose 2, Tijerina 1, Gonzales 1), Abilene High 8 (McGee 4, Jackson 1, Stevens 1, Modest 1, Watts 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 14, Abilene High 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
ABILENE A fast start proved to be the difference as the Odessa High boys basketball team fell 81-67 to Abilene High in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Eagle Gym.
The Bronchos were outscored 17-4 in the first quarter and trailed by 27 points at the end of the third quarter. Odessa High (8-5 overall, 0-3 district) tried to cut into the deficit with a 31-point fourth quarter but it was not enough.
Coco Rose led all scorers with a game-high 31 points for the Bronchos, while Christian Tijerina added 16.
Jalen McGee was one of four Eagles (12-3, 1-1) to finish in double figures scoring with 23 points. Kelton Jackson added 14 points, while Nathan Watts had 13 and D.J. Modest had 10.
