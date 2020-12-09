HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Second half surge lifts Odessa High past Big Spring

It was all about finishing strong for the Odessa High basketball team.

After Big Spring nearly erased a 16-point, first-half deficit, the Bronchos locked down defensively and used a scoring run in the third quarter to pull away for a 78-56 victory against the Steers Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Odessa High (4-2 overall) got big scoring nights from L.J. Willis, Coco Rose and Christian Tijerina, who finished with 27, 19 and 16 points, respectively to help lead the Bronchos to a season-high in points. The trio also accounted for the team’s first 28 points of the game.

The offensive outburst was aided by a swarming defense. The Bronchos jumped out on a 7-0 run to start and eventually built a 22-6 advantage late in the opening quarter. Odessa High created extra possessions with charges, taking three in the first quarter and finishing with six on the night en route to a 25-11 first quarter lead.

Big Spring (5-2) responded in the second quarter as an early 6-2 run to begin chipping away at the deficit.

A 3-pointer by Alex Leuschner with five minutes left in the first half cut the deficit down to single digits at 31-22 and Chris Martinez scored seven of the team’s final nine points to pull the Steers within five, 38-33, at halftime.

Martinez finished with 19 points to lead Big Spring, while Gavin Greathouse had 16. The Bronchos were outscored 22-12 in the second quarter.

“We kind of did the same thing the past two games where we came out starting hot and then we let the other team back in the game,” Odessa High assistant coach Jermil Lewis said. “We talked about cleaning everything up on the defensive end and being in the right spot and just doing what you’re supposed to do.

“We came out much better in the second half and just played our game.”

Odessa High opened the second half with a 6-2 to open up a nine-point lead. A pair of Martinez free throws closed the gap to seven but that was as close as Big Spring got the rest of the way.

Willis’ basket on the other end made it 46-37 for Odessa High with the lead growing to 55-39 by the end of the third quarter.

“We just started off slow and the defense picked up,” Big Spring head coach Kris Hise said. “I was proud of how we played for the most part. We just could have done some stuff better in the second half with execution.”

The Bronchos sealed the game with a quick 15-5 run to begin the final quarter and led by as much as 29 points to finish off its second consecutive victory and third in the last four games.

