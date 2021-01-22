  • January 22, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Second-half run helps Permian pull away from Odessa High

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Second-half run helps Permian pull away from Odessa High

The Odessa High School boys basketball team faced off against the Permian Panthers Friday night for their cross town rivalry game at the Permian Fieldhouse. Permian Went on to win the game 76-61.

Posted: Friday, January 22, 2021 9:54 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Second-half run helps Permian pull away from Odessa High By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Permian boys basketball team bounced back and jumped out to an early lead before pulling away for a 76-61 victory over Odessa High in District 2-6A play Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (14-4 overall, 6-1 district) earned a sweep over their crosstown rivals after defeating the Bronchos (9-8, 1-6) back on Dec. 22.

Shy Stephens-Deary led Permian with a game-high 25 points while sophomore forward Race Herr finished with 22 points, including four of the Panthers’ eight 3-pointers.

Christian Tijerina made five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 20 points for Odessa High while Coco Rose and Ivan Carreon added 19 and 12 points, respectively.

“I thought we played better offensively tonight and we shot the basketball well with the eight 3-pointers,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “We also had more assists and I thought we were able to bounce back.”

The Panthers were coming off a loss to Wolfforth Frenship on Tuesday.

Both teams had the outside shot working early in the first quarter as they combined for seven 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes.

Permian led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime, keeping the Odessa High offense in check.

The turning point came after halftime as the Panthers jumped out on a 9-3 run and pushed the lead up to 14 at 41-27 midway through the third quarter.

The Bronchos tried to keep pace and got the lead down to 12 points before Stephens-Deary made three free throws after being fouled at the end of the quarter to push the lead back up to 55-40.

That started an 8-0 Panthers run that extended the lead to 20 points to seal the game.

“We started out the second half with some bad shots and some turnovers that hurt us,” Odessa High head coach Neal Welch said. “We kind of stopped with that back and forth we had going with them.

“Permian went on that big run and we never really went on a run after that.”

