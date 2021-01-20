OHS broncho logo RGB.png
- San Angelo Central 67, Odessa High 61
ODESSA HIGH (9-7 Overall, 1-5 District 2-6A)
Caleb Ramirez 3 0-0 7, Adrian Muzquiz 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-0 2, Efrain Orona 2 0-0 4, Ivan Carreon 6 2-2 14, L.J. Willis 10 0-0 21, Christian Tijerina 5 0-0 13, Perry Gonzales 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 2-2 61.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (14-6, 3-3)
Branden Campbell 10 1-1 21, Jacoby Yates 3 2-2 8, Vincent Lara 1 4-4 6, Mathew Cooper 2 0-0 5, Dom Ruiz 1 0-0 3, Jacob English 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Gipson 6 2-3 14, Nate Rios 0-0 0, Dwayne Huff 0 0-2 0. Totals 28 9-12 67.
Odessa High........... 10.. 10 19 22 — 61
San Angelo Central. 19.... 8 16 24 — 67
3-Point goals — Odessa High 5 (Tijerina 3, Willis 1, Ramirez 1), San Angelo Central 2 (Cooper 1, Ruiz 1) Total fouls — Odessa High 17, San Angelo Cental 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 10:15 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: San Angelo Central gets past Odessa High
SAN ANGELO The Odessa High basketball team had three players in double figures scoring but it was not enough as the Bronchos fell 67-61 to San Angelo Central Tuesday in District 2-6A play at Babe Didrikson Gym.
Odessa High (9-7 overall, 1-4 district) had a strong scoring effort from L.J. Willis, who led the team with 21 points in the defeat. Ivan Carreon and Christian Tijerina combined for 14 and 13 points, respectively for the Bronchos.
Branden Campbell led the Bobcats (14-6, 3-3) with 21 points while Jaedyn Gipson had 14 in the victory.
