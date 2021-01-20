  • January 20, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: San Angelo Central gets past Odessa High - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: San Angelo Central gets past Odessa High

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
San Angelo Central 67, Odessa High 61

ODESSA HIGH (9-7 Overall, 1-5 District 2-6A)

Caleb Ramirez 3 0-0 7, Adrian Muzquiz 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-0 2, Efrain Orona 2 0-0 4, Ivan Carreon 6 2-2 14, L.J. Willis 10 0-0 21, Christian Tijerina 5 0-0 13, Perry Gonzales 0 0-0 0.  Totals 27 2-2 61.

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (14-6, 3-3)

Branden Campbell 10 1-1 21, Jacoby Yates 3 2-2 8, Vincent Lara 1 4-4 6, Mathew Cooper 2 0-0 5, Dom Ruiz 1 0-0 3, Jacob English 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Gipson 6 2-3 14, Nate Rios 0-0 0, Dwayne Huff 0 0-2 0. Totals 28 9-12 67.

Odessa High........... 10.. 10   19   22   —    61

San Angelo Central. 19.... 8   16   24   —    67

3-Point goals — Odessa High 5 (Tijerina 3, Willis 1, Ramirez 1), San Angelo Central 2 (Cooper 1, Ruiz 1) Total fouls — Odessa High 17, San Angelo Cental 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 10:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: San Angelo Central gets past Odessa High OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SAN ANGELO The Odessa High basketball team had three players in double figures scoring but it was not enough as the Bronchos fell 67-61 to San Angelo Central Tuesday in District 2-6A play at Babe Didrikson Gym.

Odessa High (9-7 overall, 1-4 district) had a strong scoring effort from L.J. Willis, who led the team with 21 points in the defeat. Ivan Carreon and Christian Tijerina combined for 14 and 13 points, respectively for the Bronchos.

Branden Campbell led the Bobcats (14-6, 3-3) with 21 points while Jaedyn Gipson had 14 in the victory.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 10:15 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
40°
Humidity: 58%
Winds: NNW at 1mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 47°/Low 35°
Cloudy, periods of rain. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 47°/Low 43°
Cloudy with morning rain. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 65°/Low 44°
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 63°/Low 42°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]