HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Pirates fend off Bronchos' comeback bid

The Odessa High basketball team was locked in a defensive battle all afternoon with Lubbock-Cooper. In the end, the Pirates were able to come up with the last defensive stop they needed.

The Bronchos rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit with a chance to tie the game but weren’t able to convert, falling 52-49 Saturday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Patrick Irish hit two free throws with 1:02 remaining to give the Pirates the three-point lead. Odessa High (5-2 overall) had the final possession with 2.8 seconds remaining and tried to get a good look at a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. A strong defensive effort from Lubbock-Cooper (5-2), however, prevented the Bronchos from getting a good look on the final shot.

The loss snaps a three game winning streak for Odessa High.

The difference, according to Odessa High assistant coach Jermil Lewis, was the battle in the post.

“I thought we played tremendously well on the defensive end,” Lewis said. “The big issue for us was rebounding. We just gave too many second-chance points, but that’s something we have to work on as a group.”

The Bronchos got strong scoring efforts from guards Coco Rose, who had a game-high 16 points, and L.J. Willis, who had 12. Christian Tijerina also added 12 points.

Willis and Rose combined to give the Bronchos to an early 6-3 lead. Lubbock-Cooper responded as Irish scored the final eight points of the quarter to give the Pirates a 13-10 lead. Irish led Lubbock-Cooper with 15 points, while Noah Hall had 12 Jay Jones finished with 11.

The Pirates extended the lead in the second quarter with the outside shot as Hall and Matt Fiddler combined for three 3-pointers to push the lead out to 25-19. Odessa High was able to cut the deficit at the end of the half as Rose made three free throws after being fouled on the final shot to get the Bronchos within 25-22.

The Bronchos closed the gap to two points in the third quarter. The Pirates pulled ahead with a 10-2 run to push the lead to 41-31 late in the frame before Odessa High charged back. A Rose layup at the buzzer capped off a 9-2 OHS run to make it 43-40 entering the final eight minutes, where points were at a premium.

An Efrain Orona putback early in the quarter brought the Bronchos back within one before the Pirates pushed the lead back to 48-42 with under four minutes to go thanks to a three-point play by Bryan Elliott.

Irish scored the final four points for Lubbock-Cooper, knocking down the clinching free throws after Odessa High’s Jaylen McCowan made it 50-49 with a 3-pointer on the other end.

“Odessa High never let us get in rhythm and that’s a credit to their coaching staff and players,” Lubbock-Cooper head coach Will Flemons said. “They played hard and we found a way somehow to win the game. We did a pretty decent job on that last two seconds of talking and making sure that we defended the shooters. That helped a lot.”

