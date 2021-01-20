HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian suffers narrow double-overtime defeat to Wolfforth Frenship

40 minutes was enough, however, to break the deadlock at the top of the district standings.

Tajavis Miller’s layup with 5.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime proved to be the difference as Wolfforth Frenship edged Permian, 63-62, in boys basketball action Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The victory improved the visiting Tigers to 15-4 overall, 6-0 in district. Permian dropped to 13-4, 5-1.

Miller led Frenship with 17 points. Devin Hartfield adding 15 points, Jalen Braziel had 11 and Tracey Godfrey 10 in the victory.

Shy Stephens-Deary led the Panthers with a game-high 33 points, with Race Herr adding 14 in the loss. Stephens-Deary scored 24 points after halftime.

“I think when we got down, we exhausted a lot of energy coming back down the stretch,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “You just got to make the plays whether it’s making free throws, taking care of the ball or making a jump shot.

“Give credit to Frenship for sticking in there and when they got the lead, they were able to pull it out.”

Just getting the game to overtime took a strong Permian effort.

After the Tigers went into halftime with a 26-16 lead, Stephens-Deary scored the first nine points out of the break to pull Permian within one, with the Panthers eventually trailing by three (36-33) after three quarters.

The Panthers had multiple chances to take control of the game in the final eight minutes but couldn’t capitalize.

Frenship cut the lead to one (49-48) before a technical foul was called on the Tigers following the basket. Permian split two sets of free throws to make it 51-48 before Jeb Smallwood’s 3-pointer tied the game at 51.

Both teams exchanged free throws before Permian’s potential game-winner missed off the rim at the end of regulation.

Neither team was able to gain much separation in the first overtime as a pair of free throws by Miller with 7.2 seconds remaining tied the game at 57-57. The Panthers were unable to get a shot before the buzzer, forcing the second extra period.

The Tigers scored the first four points of the second overtime before a 3-point play from Stephens-Deary cut it back to a point. Stephens-Deary gave Permian a 62-61 lead with 15.1 seconds to go before Miller’s eventual game-winner.

“It’s just a gritty win on the road in District 2-6A,” Wolfforth Frenship coach Paul Page said. “These kids came in focused and ready and knew what was at stake.

“Compliments to Coach Thomas and their squad. They played hard and it’s just good on good which is what you like to see.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas