  • January 20, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian suffers narrow double-overtime defeat to Wolfforth Frenship - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian suffers narrow double-overtime defeat to Wolfforth Frenship

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Wolfforth Frenship 63, Permian 62 (2OT)

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (15-4 Overall, 6-0 District 2-6A)

Tajavis Miller 4 7-8 17, Devin Hartfield 5 5-7 15, Jalen Braziel 4 1-2 11, Jake Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Jeb Smallwood 2 1-2 6, Lincoln Parrott 0 0-0 0, Tracy Godfrey 4 2-3 10, Tate Beeles 0 2-2 2, A.B. Melvin 1 0-0 2, Myles Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 18-24 63.

PERMIAN (13-4, 5-1)

Cedric Baty 0 2-5 2, Tremayne Baty 0 4-8 4, Shy Stephens-Deary 13 7-11 33, Zay Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ben Salvidar 0 0-0 0, Coco McCoy 2 000 4, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 2, Calvione Calicutt 0 1-2 1, Race Herr 4 4-5 14. Totals 21 18-31 62.

Frenship................... 7.. 19   10   16   5   6  — 63

Permian.................. 11.... 5   17   19   5   5 — 62

3-Point goals — Wolfforth Frenship 5 (Miller 2, Braziel 2, Smallwood 1), Permian 2 (Herr 2). Total fouls — Wolfforth Frenship 30, Permian 24. Fouled out — Wolfforth Frenship: Hartfield, Parrott, Godfrey, Beeles. Permian: C. Baty, Calicutt. Technical fouls — Wolfforth Frenship: Miller. JV — Permian 91, Wolfforth Frenship 78 (OT).

District 2-6A Standings

                                             Overall         District

                                          W        L         W         L

Wolfforth Frenship............. 15        4          6         0

Permian.............................13        4          5         1

Abilene High.....................  15        4          4         2

San Angelo Central..............14        6          3         3

Midland Lee........................... 7        6          1         5

Odessa High.......................... 9        7          1         5

Midland High.......................... 3      15          1         5

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Wolfforth Frenship 63, Permian 62 (2OT)

San Angelo Central 67, Odessa High 61

Abilene High 56, Midland Lee 42

Midland High, open

Friday, Jan. 22

Odessa High at Permian, 6:30 p.m.

Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 6:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland High, 6:30 p.m.

Abilene High, open

Posted: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 10:38 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian suffers narrow double-overtime defeat to Wolfforth Frenship By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The District 2-6A leader wasn’t decided after 32 minutes, or even 36.

40 minutes was enough, however, to break the deadlock at the top of the district standings.

Tajavis Miller’s layup with 5.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime proved to be the difference as Wolfforth Frenship edged Permian, 63-62, in boys basketball action Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The victory improved the visiting Tigers to 15-4 overall, 6-0 in district. Permian dropped to 13-4, 5-1.

Miller led Frenship with 17 points. Devin Hartfield adding 15 points, Jalen Braziel had 11 and Tracey Godfrey 10 in the victory.

Shy Stephens-Deary led the Panthers with a game-high 33 points, with Race Herr adding 14 in the loss. Stephens-Deary scored 24 points after halftime.

 “I think when we got down, we exhausted a lot of energy coming back down the stretch,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “You just got to make the plays whether it’s making free throws, taking care of the ball or making a jump shot.

“Give credit to Frenship for sticking in there and when they got the lead, they were able to pull it out.”

Just getting the game to overtime took a strong Permian effort.

After the Tigers went into halftime with a 26-16 lead, Stephens-Deary scored the first nine points out of the break to pull Permian within one, with the Panthers eventually trailing by three (36-33) after three quarters.

The Panthers had multiple chances to take control of the game in the final eight minutes but couldn’t capitalize.

Frenship cut the lead to one (49-48) before a technical foul was called on the Tigers following the basket. Permian split two sets of free throws to make it 51-48 before Jeb Smallwood’s 3-pointer tied the game at 51.

Both teams exchanged free throws before Permian’s potential game-winner missed off the rim at the end of regulation.

Neither team was able to gain much separation in the first overtime as a pair of free throws by Miller with 7.2 seconds remaining tied the game at 57-57. The Panthers were unable to get a shot before the buzzer, forcing the second extra period.

The Tigers scored the first four points of the second overtime before a 3-point play from Stephens-Deary cut it back to a point. Stephens-Deary gave Permian a 62-61 lead with 15.1 seconds to go before Miller’s eventual game-winner.  

“It’s just a gritty win on the road in District 2-6A,” Wolfforth Frenship coach Paul Page said. “These kids came in focused and ready and knew what was at stake.

“Compliments to Coach Thomas and their squad. They played hard and it’s just good on good which is what you like to see.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 10:38 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
40°
Humidity: 58%
Winds: NNW at 1mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 47°/Low 35°
Cloudy, periods of rain. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 47°/Low 43°
Cloudy with morning rain. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 65°/Low 44°
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 63°/Low 42°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]