  • November 9, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian ranked No. 8 in TABC preseason rankings

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian ranked No. 8 in TABC preseason rankings

Posted: Monday, November 9, 2020 7:42 pm

Posted: Monday, November 9, 2020 7:42 pm

The Permian boys basketball team is starting the 2020-21 season as one of the Top 10 teams in the state in Class 6A.

The Panthers are ranked No. 8 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason rankings released Monday. Permian won a school-record 32 games last season and advanced to its first regional final since 1968. The Panthers are scheduled to open the season Saturday at Lubbock High.

Permian is one of four area teams ranked in the initial rankings. The others include No. 11 Seminole in Class 4A, No. 22 Wink in Class 2A and No. 21 Rankin in Class 1A.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

