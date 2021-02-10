HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian pulls away from Abilene High

The Permian boys basketball team has officially put itself in a position to clinch at least a share of the District 2-6A title following its 54-39 victory over Abilene High Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (18-4 overall, 10-1 district) pulled away in the first half thanks to outscoring the Eagles 17-4 in the second quarter to break the game open.

Shy Stephens-Deary finished with a game-high 17 points to lead Permian with Race Herr adding 13 and Tremayne Baty had nine. Jalen McGee led Abilene High (17-7, 6-5) with nine in the loss.

Permian faces district leader Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Tiger Pit to close the regular season.