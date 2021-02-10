  • February 10, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian pulls away from Abilene High

Permian 54, Abilene High 39

Tuesday, Permian Fieldhouse

ABILENE HIGH (17-7 Overall, 6-5 District 2-6A)

Pooh Johnson 0 0-1 0, Kelton Jackson 1 0-0 2, Jalen McGee 3 1-2 9, A.J. Washington 0 0-0 0, Sami Kanayo 0 2-2 2, Jeremiah Talib 2 0-0 6, Alquan Livingston 2 0-2 4, Jackson Stevens 2 0-0 6, Jake Breckenridge 1 0-0 3, Nathan Watts 1 5-6 7. Totals 12 8-13 39.

PERMIAN (18-4, 10-1)

Cedric Baty 0 2-2 2, Tremayne Baty 4 0-0 9, Shy Stephens-Deary 3 0-0 6, Rodney Hall 0 0-0 0, Dra McGee 0 0-0 0, Ben Salvidar 0 0-0 0, Coco McCoy 0 0-0 0, Carlous Davis 0 0-0 0, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 2, Calvione Calicutt 2 1-2 5, Race Herr 4 3-4 13. Totals 22 7-9 54.

Abilene High............. 7.... 4   11   16   —    39

Permian.................... 8.. 17   13   16   —    54

3-Point goals — Abilene High 7 (McGee 2, Talib 2, Stevens 2, Breckenridge 1), Permian 3 (Herr 2, T. Baty 1). Total fouls — Abilene High 13, Permian 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 10:00 pm

The Permian boys basketball team has officially put itself in a position to clinch at least a share of the District 2-6A title following its 54-39 victory over Abilene High Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (18-4 overall, 10-1 district) pulled away in the first half thanks to outscoring the Eagles 17-4 in the second quarter to break the game open.

Shy Stephens-Deary finished with a game-high 17 points to lead Permian with Race Herr adding 13 and Tremayne Baty had nine. Jalen McGee led Abilene High (17-7, 6-5) with nine in the loss.

Permian faces district leader Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Tiger Pit to close the regular season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

