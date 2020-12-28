HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High return to court after Christmas break

The Permian and Odessa High basketball teams return to the court today following a week off from the Christmas break.

On the girls side, Permian travels to face Abilene High in a District 2-6A game at 3:30 p.m. at Eagle Gym. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 15. The Lady Panthers (1-9 overall, 0-2 district) are still seeking their first district win.

Odessa High hosts Monahans in a 12:30 p.m. matinee at the OHS Fieldhouse in a nondistrict game. The Lady Bronchos (7-8) are looking to win their second straight game.

Both the Odessa High and Permian boys basketball teams are also slated to host nondistrict opponents Tuesday. The Bronchos (7-3) will play former district foe Amarillo Tascosa at 3:30 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse, while the Panthers (8-3) host the Oklahoma City Storm at 4 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.