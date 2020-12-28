  • December 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High return to court after Christmas break - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High return to court after Christmas break

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 28, 2020 7:08 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High return to court after Christmas break OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian and Odessa High basketball teams return to the court today following a week off from the Christmas break.

On the girls side, Permian travels to face Abilene High in a District 2-6A game at 3:30 p.m. at Eagle Gym. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 15. The Lady Panthers (1-9 overall, 0-2 district) are still seeking their first district win.

Odessa High hosts Monahans in a 12:30 p.m. matinee at the OHS Fieldhouse in a nondistrict game. The Lady Bronchos (7-8) are looking to win their second straight game.

Both the Odessa High and Permian boys basketball teams are also slated to host nondistrict opponents Tuesday. The Bronchos (7-3) will play former district foe Amarillo Tascosa at 3:30 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse, while the Panthers (8-3) host the Oklahoma City Storm at 4 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, December 28, 2020 7:08 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: ENE at 10mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 50°
Late night thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 40°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 44°/Low 29°
Windy, rain mixed with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 47°/Low 23°
Snow to start, then rain. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]