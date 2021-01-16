Permian P logo
- Permian 64, Abilene High 48
PERMIAN (13-3 Overall, 5-0 District 2-6A)
Cedric Baty 2 4-8 9, Tremayne Baty 5 6-10 16, Shy Stephens-Deary 8 0-0 18, Zay Pierce 1 2-2 4, Rodney Hall 0 2-2 2, Dre McGee 0 0-0 0, Ben Salvidar 0 0-0 0, Coco McCoy 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 1 0-0 3, Kyson Moreno 0 0-0 0, Calvione Calicutt 3 2-6 8, Race Herr 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 16-28 64.
ABILENE HIGH (13-4, 3-2)
Pooh Johnson 1 0-0 2, Jalen McGee 3 2-2 10, A.J. Washington 0 0-0 0, Hayden Williams 0 0-0 0, Sami Kanayo 0 2-2 2, Jackson Stevens 3 2-2 9, Jake Breckenridge 2 0-0 6, D.J. Modest 2 2-4 6, Nathan Watts 4 5-6 13.. Totals 15 13-16 48.
Permian 14 10 14 26 — 64
Abilene High 9 8 5 26 — 48
3-Point goals — Permian 4 (Stephens-Deary 2, Davis 1, C. Baty 1), Abilene High 5 (McGee 2, Breckenridge 2, Stevens 1). Total fouls — Permian 16, Abilene High 16. Fouled out — Abilene High: Johnson. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Friday, January 15, 2021 9:45 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian locks down defensively to defeat Abilene High
ABILENE The Permian basketball team used a stifling defensive effort to remain unbeaten in District 2-6A play en route to a 64-48 victory over Abilene High Friday at Eagle Gym.
The Panthers (14-3 overall, 5-0 district) held the Eagles (13-3, 3-2) to single digit scoring in each of the first three quarters and eventually opened up a 16-point lead entering the final quarter.
Shy Stephens-Deary and Tremayne Baty led the way for Permian with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Nathan Watts led Abilene High with 13 points while Jalen McGee had 10.
The Panthers host Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the top spot in the district.
