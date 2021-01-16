HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian locks down defensively to defeat Abilene High

ABILENE The Permian basketball team used a stifling defensive effort to remain unbeaten in District 2-6A play en route to a 64-48 victory over Abilene High Friday at Eagle Gym.

The Panthers (14-3 overall, 5-0 district) held the Eagles (13-3, 3-2) to single digit scoring in each of the first three quarters and eventually opened up a 16-point lead entering the final quarter.

Shy Stephens-Deary and Tremayne Baty led the way for Permian with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Nathan Watts led Abilene High with 13 points while Jalen McGee had 10.

The Panthers host Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the top spot in the district.