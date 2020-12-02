  • December 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian holds off Lubbock Monterey to stay unbeaten

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian holds off Lubbock Monterey to stay unbeaten

Permian 62, Lubbock Monterey 59

PERMIAN (5-0)

Cedric Baty 2 7-13 11, Tremayne Baty 5 1-3 12, Zay Pierce 3 0-0 7, Dre McGee 2 2-2 6, Ben Saldivar 1 0-0 3, Kyson Moreno 3 1-2 9, Calvione Calicutt 0 3-4 3, Race Herr 5 1-2 11. Totals 21 15-26 62.

LUBBOCK MONTEREY (3-2)

Devin White 3 6-6 13, Zyrin Brantley 0 0-0 0, Takeo Young 0 0-0 0, Neeko Young 5 2-7 12, Vance Vasquez 5 2-2 16, Vyson Miller 0 2-2 2, Aidan Castillo 2 3-5 8, Jessie Martinez 3 1-1 8. Totals 18 16-23 59.

Permian.............. 11    19    14    18     —      62

Monterey............ 18    11    16    14     —      59

3-Point goals — Permian 5 (Moreno 2, T. Baty 1, Pierce 1, Saldivar 1). Lubbock Monterey 7 (Vasquez 4, White 1, Castillo 1, Martinez 1). Total fouls — Permian 22, Lubbock Monterey 23. Fouled out — Lubbock Monterey: Castillo. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 10:45 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

LUBBOCK The Permian boys basketball team was forced to work hard for 32 minutes before escaping with a 62-59 victory against host Lubbock Monterey Tuesday at The Box.

Tremayne Baty scored 12 second-half points to lead the Panthers (5-0), with Race Herr and Cedric Baty each finishing with 11 points in the victory.

Vance Vasquez scored a game-high 16 points, with four 3-pointers, to lead the Plainsmen (3-2). Devin White added 13 points and Neeko Young 12 for Lubbock Monterey.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

